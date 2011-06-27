  1. Home
1994 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

New Special Edition model has gold trim. Doors get guard beams. Shock absorbers are softened for a better ride.

Consumer reviews

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent 2ndVehicleforNorthernDrivers
Buzzardbud,08/09/2002
EX body, Good tires, clean interior, leather, tow package, hi-miles (108,000) but still runs good. Has had routine maintenance performed on schedule, AWD - all Bravada features.
Fun Ride
mcne-ase,09/25/2002
Good performance. Good handling in all weather. Comfortable on trips. Reasonable economy for size. Reliable.
Ohio Winters
M. Analog,02/09/2005
My '94 Olds Bravada brings a smile to my face every winter. The SmartTrak all wheel drive system, powered by a 4.3L Vortec V6, rated at 200 horsepower & 280 ft. lbs. torque, handles well in icy conditions as well as deep snow and off road situations. My '94 Bravada remains powerful and responsive 11 years and 116,000 miles young.
My Dreammobile
deew,11/25/2005
I've always owned new cars but decided to try out an SUV and bought my Bravada for a few thousand dollars. It already had 92,000 miles on it, but the interior leather and carpet were pristine, the body was in perfect shape with no dings, etc. It runs great and is a pleasure to drive in the snow. I've had to replace the electronic cluster for the speedometer, the heater unit, and the EGR valve, but for a truck this old I expected some repairs. It has 122,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. I love it.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada

