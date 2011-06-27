1994 Oldsmobile Bravada Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,053 - $2,122
Used Bravada for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
New Special Edition model has gold trim. Doors get guard beams. Shock absorbers are softened for a better ride.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Buzzardbud,08/09/2002
EX body, Good tires, clean interior, leather, tow package, hi-miles (108,000) but still runs good. Has had routine maintenance performed on schedule, AWD - all Bravada features.
mcne-ase,09/25/2002
Good performance. Good handling in all weather. Comfortable on trips. Reasonable economy for size. Reliable.
M. Analog,02/09/2005
My '94 Olds Bravada brings a smile to my face every winter. The SmartTrak all wheel drive system, powered by a 4.3L Vortec V6, rated at 200 horsepower & 280 ft. lbs. torque, handles well in icy conditions as well as deep snow and off road situations. My '94 Bravada remains powerful and responsive 11 years and 116,000 miles young.
deew,11/25/2005
I've always owned new cars but decided to try out an SUV and bought my Bravada for a few thousand dollars. It already had 92,000 miles on it, but the interior leather and carpet were pristine, the body was in perfect shape with no dings, etc. It runs great and is a pleasure to drive in the snow. I've had to replace the electronic cluster for the speedometer, the heater unit, and the EGR valve, but for a truck this old I expected some repairs. It has 122,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. I love it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada features & specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bravada
Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019