Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada for Sale Near Me

11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Bravada Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  • 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada
    used

    2000 Oldsmobile Bravada

    156,606 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada
    used

    2000 Oldsmobile Bravada

    187,947 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,895

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Bravada

    150,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,995

    $1,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada in Red
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Bravada

    207,433 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,999

    $221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada in White
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Bravada

    175,534 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Bravada

    151,960 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Bravada

    238,672 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Bravada

    158,652 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,513

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Bravada

    213,911 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada in Black
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Bravada

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,577

    Details
  • 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada in Silver
    used

    2004 Oldsmobile Bravada

    86,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,987

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Bravada searches:

Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Bravada
  4. Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Bravada

Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Bravada
Overall Consumer Rating
3.748 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (19%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Terrific Used Car Purchase! Really Impressed!
keltam2,09/01/2011
I bought my 2000 Bravada used in the winter of 2008 with 65,000 miles, and was terrified about all the bad reviews I'd read. Luckily this has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned - I replaced the ABS on one of the wheels a few weeks ago. Other than that, its just been routine maintenance! My recommendation - try one out for yourself. I think it all depends on the vehicle. Mine has been terrific to drive - in snow and rain, and has cargo space like crazy! Wish it got better gas mileage but I can't think of any other complaints! It's such a fun car to drive and own!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Oldsmobile
Bravada
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Oldsmobile Bravada info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings