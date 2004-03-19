Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine, long list of standard features, plush highway ride.
- Skittish handling around corners, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, resale value likely to plunge quickly.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With nearly identical models available from GMC and Chevrolet, we don't see any compelling reason to buy the soon-to-be-discontinued Bravada.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Bravada
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- interior
- comfort
- off-roading
- engine
- visibility
- safety
- spaciousness
- infotainment system
- wheels & tires
- value
- road noise
- lights
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- doors
- handling & steering
- seats
- climate control
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
Had to share that I've owned the 04 Bravada and have had no service issues. I really can't believe it. I have 110K on it and have to say it's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. Sorry it's an Olds and sorry they discontinued the line. Seems they finally got it right. I've owned a number of Olds products that had typical issues but not this one. I now have an issue with the front differential that will cost me a few hundred dollars, but come on is that it?? That's my question has anyone else had experience with this vehicle? What issues should I look forward to in the future? I hate to dump it for a $40K + replacement.
We needed a awd or 4 wheel drive vehicle that was reliable and easy to oberate in the snow country, especially for my wife who has never lived in the snow before. We love our Bravada because of its comfort and style and power of its engine.
This vehical is an excellent SUV.It takes you off road or to the opera. Its luxurious and is built on a truck platform for durabity. You won't bend the frame when you're off road and it will soak up rough roads and bumps. The quality of the materials is practical and stylish and still looks utilitarian. I drove this vehical on a two month roadtrip to California from Michigan and back with stops in my favorite desert communities. I have had no problems. Other more expensive SUV's do not have all the features the Bravada has. It was mistaken for a Porsche SUV by a policeman and it will not be a vehical you will see on every corner.
We recently bought a used 2004 AWD Bravada and loved it the moment we saw it. After we had it for about 2 weeks it started making squeaking sounds from under the hood. After taking it back to the dealership, they told us they couldn't find anything wrong with it. After we took them for a ride so they could hear the sounds they looked the problem up on the internet, to find it had something to do with a loose hood latch. They supposedly "fixed it" but the problem persists. We don't know how to go about fixing it even if we could. The AWD light also comes on often but goes away.
Features & Specs
|AWD 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Rwd 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
FAQ
Is the Oldsmobile Bravada a good car?
Is the Oldsmobile Bravada reliable?
Is the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada?
The least-expensive 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada is the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,920.
Other versions include:
- AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $35,870
- Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,920
What are the different models of Oldsmobile Bravada?
More about the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada
Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Overview
The Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada is offered in the following submodels: Bravada SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Bravada 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Bravada.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Bravada featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada?
Which 2004 Oldsmobile Bravadas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada.
Can't find a new 2004 Oldsmobile Bravadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Oldsmobile Bravada for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,429.
Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,514.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Related Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020