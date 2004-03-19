  1. Home
Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada

2004 Oldsmobile Bravada
List Price Estimate
$2,219 - $3,975
Consumer Rating
(21)

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, long list of standard features, plush highway ride.
  • Skittish handling around corners, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, resale value likely to plunge quickly.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With nearly identical models available from GMC and Chevrolet, we don't see any compelling reason to buy the soon-to-be-discontinued Bravada.

2004 Highlights

In its last year of production, the Bravada receives satellite radio as its only notable new option.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 21 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, 10 years old and no service issues
jake136,

Had to share that I've owned the 04 Bravada and have had no service issues. I really can't believe it. I have 110K on it and have to say it's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. Sorry it's an Olds and sorry they discontinued the line. Seems they finally got it right. I've owned a number of Olds products that had typical issues but not this one. I now have an issue with the front differential that will cost me a few hundred dollars, but come on is that it?? That's my question has anyone else had experience with this vehicle? What issues should I look forward to in the future? I hate to dump it for a $40K + replacement.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Cannot believe this is an Oldsmoblie!
Jerad Upwall,

We needed a awd or 4 wheel drive vehicle that was reliable and easy to oberate in the snow country, especially for my wife who has never lived in the snow before. We love our Bravada because of its comfort and style and power of its engine.

5 out of 5 stars, Bravo Bravada
gearge,

This vehical is an excellent SUV.It takes you off road or to the opera. Its luxurious and is built on a truck platform for durabity. You won't bend the frame when you're off road and it will soak up rough roads and bumps. The quality of the materials is practical and stylish and still looks utilitarian. I drove this vehical on a two month roadtrip to California from Michigan and back with stops in my favorite desert communities. I have had no problems. Other more expensive SUV's do not have all the features the Bravada has. It was mistaken for a Porsche SUV by a policeman and it will not be a vehical you will see on every corner.

3.625 out of 5 stars, hood issues
Kelly Orlaska,

We recently bought a used 2004 AWD Bravada and loved it the moment we saw it. After we had it for about 2 weeks it started making squeaking sounds from under the hood. After taking it back to the dealership, they told us they couldn't find anything wrong with it. After we took them for a ride so they could hear the sounds they looked the problem up on the internet, to find it had something to do with a loose hood latch. They supposedly "fixed it" but the problem persists. We don't know how to go about fixing it even if we could. The AWD light also comes on often but goes away.

Features & Specs

AWD 4dr SUV features & specs
AWD 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
Rwd 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal

FAQ

Is the Oldsmobile Bravada a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 Bravada both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Oldsmobile Bravada fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Bravada gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Oldsmobile Bravada. Learn more

Is the Oldsmobile Bravada reliable?

To determine whether the Oldsmobile Bravada is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Bravada. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Bravada's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2004 Bravada is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada?

The least-expensive 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada is the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,920.

Other versions include:

  • AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $35,870
  • Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,920
Learn more

What are the different models of Oldsmobile Bravada?

If you're interested in the Oldsmobile Bravada, the next question is, which Bravada model is right for you? Bravada variants include AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Bravada models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Overview

The Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada is offered in the following submodels: Bravada SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Bravada 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Bravada.

