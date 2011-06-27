Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,198
|$18,258
|$20,265
|Clean
|$15,692
|$17,674
|$19,595
|Average
|$14,681
|$16,504
|$18,257
|Rough
|$13,670
|$15,334
|$16,918
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,109
|$21,341
|$23,514
|Clean
|$18,513
|$20,657
|$22,737
|Average
|$17,320
|$19,290
|$21,184
|Rough
|$16,128
|$17,923
|$19,631
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,487
|$21,672
|$23,800
|Clean
|$18,879
|$20,978
|$23,014
|Average
|$17,662
|$19,590
|$21,442
|Rough
|$16,446
|$18,201
|$19,870
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,641
|$23,914
|$26,128
|Clean
|$20,965
|$23,148
|$25,265
|Average
|$19,615
|$21,616
|$23,539
|Rough
|$18,264
|$20,084
|$21,813
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,333
|$17,614
|$19,832
|Clean
|$14,855
|$17,050
|$19,177
|Average
|$13,898
|$15,922
|$17,867
|Rough
|$12,941
|$14,793
|$16,557
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,376
|$13,732
|$15,055
|Clean
|$11,989
|$13,293
|$14,558
|Average
|$11,217
|$12,413
|$13,563
|Rough
|$10,445
|$11,533
|$12,569
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,843
|$22,042
|$24,184
|Clean
|$19,224
|$21,336
|$23,385
|Average
|$17,985
|$19,924
|$21,788
|Rough
|$16,747
|$18,512
|$20,190
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,251
|$20,384
|$22,460
|Clean
|$17,682
|$19,731
|$21,719
|Average
|$16,543
|$18,425
|$20,235
|Rough
|$15,404
|$17,120
|$18,751
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,044
|$22,252
|$24,401
|Clean
|$19,418
|$21,539
|$23,595
|Average
|$18,167
|$20,113
|$21,983
|Rough
|$16,916
|$18,688
|$20,372
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,537
|$19,637
|$21,681
|Clean
|$16,990
|$19,008
|$20,965
|Average
|$15,895
|$17,750
|$19,533
|Rough
|$14,801
|$16,492
|$18,101
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,733
|$16,704
|$18,622
|Clean
|$14,274
|$16,169
|$18,007
|Average
|$13,354
|$15,099
|$16,777
|Rough
|$12,435
|$14,029
|$15,547
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,620
|$23,810
|$25,945
|Clean
|$20,945
|$23,048
|$25,089
|Average
|$19,596
|$21,522
|$23,375
|Rough
|$18,247
|$19,997
|$21,661
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,752
|$13,532
|$15,264
|Clean
|$11,385
|$13,099
|$14,760
|Average
|$10,652
|$12,232
|$13,751
|Rough
|$9,918
|$11,365
|$12,743
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,256
|$17,205
|$19,101
|Clean
|$14,780
|$16,654
|$18,470
|Average
|$13,828
|$15,552
|$17,209
|Rough
|$12,876
|$14,450
|$15,947
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,730
|$19,750
|$21,715
|Clean
|$17,177
|$19,117
|$20,998
|Average
|$16,070
|$17,852
|$19,564
|Rough
|$14,964
|$16,587
|$18,129
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,451
|$20,592
|$22,678
|Clean
|$17,875
|$19,933
|$21,929
|Average
|$16,724
|$18,614
|$20,431
|Rough
|$15,572
|$17,294
|$18,933
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,499
|$16,410
|$18,270
|Clean
|$14,047
|$15,884
|$17,666
|Average
|$13,142
|$14,833
|$16,460
|Rough
|$12,237
|$13,782
|$15,253
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,481
|$20,640
|$22,742
|Clean
|$17,904
|$19,979
|$21,991
|Average
|$16,751
|$18,656
|$20,489
|Rough
|$15,597
|$17,334
|$18,987
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,076
|$19,244
|$21,355
|Clean
|$16,543
|$18,628
|$20,650
|Average
|$15,477
|$17,395
|$19,239
|Rough
|$14,411
|$16,162
|$17,829