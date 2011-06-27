  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,198$18,258$20,265
Clean$15,692$17,674$19,595
Average$14,681$16,504$18,257
Rough$13,670$15,334$16,918
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,109$21,341$23,514
Clean$18,513$20,657$22,737
Average$17,320$19,290$21,184
Rough$16,128$17,923$19,631
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,487$21,672$23,800
Clean$18,879$20,978$23,014
Average$17,662$19,590$21,442
Rough$16,446$18,201$19,870
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,641$23,914$26,128
Clean$20,965$23,148$25,265
Average$19,615$21,616$23,539
Rough$18,264$20,084$21,813
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,333$17,614$19,832
Clean$14,855$17,050$19,177
Average$13,898$15,922$17,867
Rough$12,941$14,793$16,557
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,376$13,732$15,055
Clean$11,989$13,293$14,558
Average$11,217$12,413$13,563
Rough$10,445$11,533$12,569
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,843$22,042$24,184
Clean$19,224$21,336$23,385
Average$17,985$19,924$21,788
Rough$16,747$18,512$20,190
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,251$20,384$22,460
Clean$17,682$19,731$21,719
Average$16,543$18,425$20,235
Rough$15,404$17,120$18,751
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,044$22,252$24,401
Clean$19,418$21,539$23,595
Average$18,167$20,113$21,983
Rough$16,916$18,688$20,372
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,537$19,637$21,681
Clean$16,990$19,008$20,965
Average$15,895$17,750$19,533
Rough$14,801$16,492$18,101
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,733$16,704$18,622
Clean$14,274$16,169$18,007
Average$13,354$15,099$16,777
Rough$12,435$14,029$15,547
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,620$23,810$25,945
Clean$20,945$23,048$25,089
Average$19,596$21,522$23,375
Rough$18,247$19,997$21,661
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,752$13,532$15,264
Clean$11,385$13,099$14,760
Average$10,652$12,232$13,751
Rough$9,918$11,365$12,743
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,256$17,205$19,101
Clean$14,780$16,654$18,470
Average$13,828$15,552$17,209
Rough$12,876$14,450$15,947
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,730$19,750$21,715
Clean$17,177$19,117$20,998
Average$16,070$17,852$19,564
Rough$14,964$16,587$18,129
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,451$20,592$22,678
Clean$17,875$19,933$21,929
Average$16,724$18,614$20,431
Rough$15,572$17,294$18,933
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,499$16,410$18,270
Clean$14,047$15,884$17,666
Average$13,142$14,833$16,460
Rough$12,237$13,782$15,253
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,481$20,640$22,742
Clean$17,904$19,979$21,991
Average$16,751$18,656$20,489
Rough$15,597$17,334$18,987
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,076$19,244$21,355
Clean$16,543$18,628$20,650
Average$15,477$17,395$19,239
Rough$14,411$16,162$17,829
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,989 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,293 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,989 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,293 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,989 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,293 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $10,445 to $15,055, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.