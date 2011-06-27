Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,554
|$34,309
|$35,250
|Clean
|$33,110
|$33,853
|$34,776
|Average
|$32,220
|$32,943
|$33,827
|Rough
|$31,331
|$32,033
|$32,878
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,940
|$28,189
|$29,733
|Clean
|$26,583
|$27,815
|$29,333
|Average
|$25,869
|$27,067
|$28,532
|Rough
|$25,155
|$26,319
|$27,732
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,592
|$35,833
|$37,373
|Clean
|$34,133
|$35,358
|$36,870
|Average
|$33,217
|$34,407
|$35,864
|Rough
|$32,300
|$33,457
|$34,859
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,118
|$29,364
|$30,906
|Clean
|$27,746
|$28,975
|$30,490
|Average
|$27,001
|$28,196
|$29,658
|Rough
|$26,256
|$27,416
|$28,826