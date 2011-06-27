Estimated values
1994 Buick Roadmaster Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,306
|$1,682
|Clean
|$506
|$1,153
|$1,490
|Average
|$369
|$848
|$1,106
|Rough
|$232
|$543
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Buick Roadmaster 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$616
|$1,320
|$1,682
|Clean
|$543
|$1,166
|$1,490
|Average
|$396
|$857
|$1,106
|Rough
|$249
|$549
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,306
|$1,682
|Clean
|$506
|$1,153
|$1,490
|Average
|$369
|$848
|$1,106
|Rough
|$232
|$543
|$722