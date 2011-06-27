  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,980$34,383$36,101
Clean$32,530$33,912$35,603
Average$31,630$32,969$34,607
Rough$30,730$32,026$33,611
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,823$36,171$37,820
Clean$34,347$35,675$37,298
Average$33,397$34,683$36,254
Rough$32,447$33,691$35,211
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,112$40,397$41,970
Clean$38,579$39,843$41,390
Average$37,511$38,735$40,232
Rough$36,444$37,627$39,074
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,063$43,880$44,879
Clean$42,475$43,278$44,260
Average$41,300$42,074$43,021
Rough$40,125$40,871$41,783
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,584$46,841$48,378
Clean$44,962$46,199$47,711
Average$43,718$44,914$46,376
Rough$42,474$43,629$45,041
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,148$37,279$38,663
Clean$35,655$36,768$38,129
Average$34,668$35,745$37,062
Rough$33,681$34,722$35,995
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,493$42,538$43,819
Clean$40,927$41,955$43,214
Average$39,795$40,788$42,005
Rough$38,662$39,621$40,795
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Buick Enclave on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Enclave with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,675 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Enclave is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Enclave with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,675 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Buick Enclave, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Enclave with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,675 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Buick Enclave. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Buick Enclave and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Buick Enclave ranges from $32,447 to $37,820, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Buick Enclave is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.