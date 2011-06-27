Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,980
|$34,383
|$36,101
|Clean
|$32,530
|$33,912
|$35,603
|Average
|$31,630
|$32,969
|$34,607
|Rough
|$30,730
|$32,026
|$33,611
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,823
|$36,171
|$37,820
|Clean
|$34,347
|$35,675
|$37,298
|Average
|$33,397
|$34,683
|$36,254
|Rough
|$32,447
|$33,691
|$35,211
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,112
|$40,397
|$41,970
|Clean
|$38,579
|$39,843
|$41,390
|Average
|$37,511
|$38,735
|$40,232
|Rough
|$36,444
|$37,627
|$39,074
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,063
|$43,880
|$44,879
|Clean
|$42,475
|$43,278
|$44,260
|Average
|$41,300
|$42,074
|$43,021
|Rough
|$40,125
|$40,871
|$41,783
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,584
|$46,841
|$48,378
|Clean
|$44,962
|$46,199
|$47,711
|Average
|$43,718
|$44,914
|$46,376
|Rough
|$42,474
|$43,629
|$45,041
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,148
|$37,279
|$38,663
|Clean
|$35,655
|$36,768
|$38,129
|Average
|$34,668
|$35,745
|$37,062
|Rough
|$33,681
|$34,722
|$35,995
Estimated values
2020 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,493
|$42,538
|$43,819
|Clean
|$40,927
|$41,955
|$43,214
|Average
|$39,795
|$40,788
|$42,005
|Rough
|$38,662
|$39,621
|$40,795