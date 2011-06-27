Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,719
|$9,869
|$11,098
|Clean
|$7,247
|$9,253
|$10,382
|Average
|$6,302
|$8,023
|$8,950
|Rough
|$5,357
|$6,792
|$7,517
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,467
|$13,355
|$15,009
|Clean
|$9,826
|$12,523
|$14,041
|Average
|$8,545
|$10,858
|$12,104
|Rough
|$7,264
|$9,192
|$10,167
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,654
|$13,458
|$15,066
|Clean
|$10,001
|$12,619
|$14,094
|Average
|$8,697
|$10,941
|$12,150
|Rough
|$7,393
|$9,263
|$10,205
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,717
|$10,166
|$11,560
|Clean
|$7,245
|$9,532
|$10,814
|Average
|$6,300
|$8,265
|$9,322
|Rough
|$5,355
|$6,997
|$7,831