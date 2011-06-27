  1. Home
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,286$18,099$19,926
Clean$15,826$17,577$19,337
Average$14,906$16,532$18,159
Rough$13,986$15,488$16,980
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,541$19,752$21,980
Clean$17,046$19,183$21,330
Average$16,055$18,043$20,031
Rough$15,064$16,903$18,731
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,632$20,593$22,572
Clean$18,106$19,999$21,904
Average$17,053$18,811$20,570
Rough$16,001$17,623$19,235
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,124$21,129$23,152
Clean$18,584$20,520$22,468
Average$17,504$19,300$21,099
Rough$16,423$18,081$19,730
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,769$21,601$23,449
Clean$19,210$20,977$22,756
Average$18,094$19,731$21,369
Rough$16,977$18,485$19,983
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,232$22,171$24,128
Clean$19,661$21,532$23,415
Average$18,518$20,252$21,988
Rough$17,375$18,973$20,562
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,077$26,110$28,161
Clean$23,397$25,356$27,328
Average$22,037$23,850$25,663
Rough$20,677$22,343$23,998
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,060$26,006$27,970
Clean$23,381$25,256$27,143
Average$22,021$23,755$25,489
Rough$20,662$22,255$23,835
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,329$23,363$25,415
Clean$20,726$22,689$24,664
Average$19,521$21,341$23,161
Rough$18,317$19,993$21,658
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,284$24,274$26,282
Clean$21,654$23,573$25,505
Average$20,396$22,173$23,951
Rough$19,137$20,772$22,397
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,747$18,522$20,313
Clean$16,274$17,988$19,713
Average$15,328$16,919$18,511
Rough$14,382$15,850$17,310
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,565$21,486$23,424
Clean$19,012$20,866$22,732
Average$17,907$19,626$21,346
Rough$16,802$18,386$19,961
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,734$23,712$25,708
Clean$21,120$23,028$24,948
Average$19,893$21,660$23,428
Rough$18,665$20,291$21,907
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,209$14,408$15,617
Clean$12,836$13,992$15,156
Average$12,090$13,161$14,232
Rough$11,344$12,329$13,309
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,448$22,394$24,357
Clean$19,871$21,748$23,637
Average$18,716$20,456$22,197
Rough$17,561$19,163$20,756
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,654$22,623$24,610
Clean$20,070$21,971$23,882
Average$18,903$20,665$22,427
Rough$17,737$19,360$20,972
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,965$14,628$16,302
Clean$12,599$14,206$15,820
Average$11,866$13,361$14,856
Rough$11,134$12,517$13,892
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,942$17,692$19,457
Clean$15,492$17,182$18,882
Average$14,591$16,161$17,731
Rough$13,690$15,140$16,581
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,066$24,051$26,054
Clean$21,443$23,357$25,283
Average$20,196$21,970$23,743
Rough$18,950$20,582$22,202
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,836 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,992 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,836 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,992 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,836 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,992 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $11,344 to $15,617, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.