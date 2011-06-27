Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,286
|$18,099
|$19,926
|Clean
|$15,826
|$17,577
|$19,337
|Average
|$14,906
|$16,532
|$18,159
|Rough
|$13,986
|$15,488
|$16,980
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,541
|$19,752
|$21,980
|Clean
|$17,046
|$19,183
|$21,330
|Average
|$16,055
|$18,043
|$20,031
|Rough
|$15,064
|$16,903
|$18,731
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,632
|$20,593
|$22,572
|Clean
|$18,106
|$19,999
|$21,904
|Average
|$17,053
|$18,811
|$20,570
|Rough
|$16,001
|$17,623
|$19,235
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,124
|$21,129
|$23,152
|Clean
|$18,584
|$20,520
|$22,468
|Average
|$17,504
|$19,300
|$21,099
|Rough
|$16,423
|$18,081
|$19,730
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,769
|$21,601
|$23,449
|Clean
|$19,210
|$20,977
|$22,756
|Average
|$18,094
|$19,731
|$21,369
|Rough
|$16,977
|$18,485
|$19,983
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,232
|$22,171
|$24,128
|Clean
|$19,661
|$21,532
|$23,415
|Average
|$18,518
|$20,252
|$21,988
|Rough
|$17,375
|$18,973
|$20,562
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,077
|$26,110
|$28,161
|Clean
|$23,397
|$25,356
|$27,328
|Average
|$22,037
|$23,850
|$25,663
|Rough
|$20,677
|$22,343
|$23,998
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,060
|$26,006
|$27,970
|Clean
|$23,381
|$25,256
|$27,143
|Average
|$22,021
|$23,755
|$25,489
|Rough
|$20,662
|$22,255
|$23,835
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,329
|$23,363
|$25,415
|Clean
|$20,726
|$22,689
|$24,664
|Average
|$19,521
|$21,341
|$23,161
|Rough
|$18,317
|$19,993
|$21,658
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,284
|$24,274
|$26,282
|Clean
|$21,654
|$23,573
|$25,505
|Average
|$20,396
|$22,173
|$23,951
|Rough
|$19,137
|$20,772
|$22,397
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,747
|$18,522
|$20,313
|Clean
|$16,274
|$17,988
|$19,713
|Average
|$15,328
|$16,919
|$18,511
|Rough
|$14,382
|$15,850
|$17,310
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,565
|$21,486
|$23,424
|Clean
|$19,012
|$20,866
|$22,732
|Average
|$17,907
|$19,626
|$21,346
|Rough
|$16,802
|$18,386
|$19,961
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,734
|$23,712
|$25,708
|Clean
|$21,120
|$23,028
|$24,948
|Average
|$19,893
|$21,660
|$23,428
|Rough
|$18,665
|$20,291
|$21,907
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,209
|$14,408
|$15,617
|Clean
|$12,836
|$13,992
|$15,156
|Average
|$12,090
|$13,161
|$14,232
|Rough
|$11,344
|$12,329
|$13,309
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,448
|$22,394
|$24,357
|Clean
|$19,871
|$21,748
|$23,637
|Average
|$18,716
|$20,456
|$22,197
|Rough
|$17,561
|$19,163
|$20,756
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,654
|$22,623
|$24,610
|Clean
|$20,070
|$21,971
|$23,882
|Average
|$18,903
|$20,665
|$22,427
|Rough
|$17,737
|$19,360
|$20,972
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,965
|$14,628
|$16,302
|Clean
|$12,599
|$14,206
|$15,820
|Average
|$11,866
|$13,361
|$14,856
|Rough
|$11,134
|$12,517
|$13,892
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,942
|$17,692
|$19,457
|Clean
|$15,492
|$17,182
|$18,882
|Average
|$14,591
|$16,161
|$17,731
|Rough
|$13,690
|$15,140
|$16,581
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,066
|$24,051
|$26,054
|Clean
|$21,443
|$23,357
|$25,283
|Average
|$20,196
|$21,970
|$23,743
|Rough
|$18,950
|$20,582
|$22,202