Estimated values
2019 Nissan Versa S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,469
|$11,007
|$12,935
|Clean
|$9,297
|$10,810
|$12,692
|Average
|$8,954
|$10,417
|$12,207
|Rough
|$8,610
|$10,024
|$11,722
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Versa SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,147
|$11,723
|$13,701
|Clean
|$9,963
|$11,513
|$13,444
|Average
|$9,595
|$11,095
|$12,930
|Rough
|$9,227
|$10,676
|$12,416
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,541
|$9,900
|$11,607
|Clean
|$8,386
|$9,724
|$11,389
|Average
|$8,076
|$9,370
|$10,954
|Rough
|$7,767
|$9,017
|$10,518