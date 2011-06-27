Estimated values
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,047
|$6,694
|$8,280
|Clean
|$4,785
|$6,354
|$7,830
|Average
|$4,261
|$5,674
|$6,928
|Rough
|$3,738
|$4,994
|$6,027
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,110
|$5,828
|$7,463
|Clean
|$3,897
|$5,532
|$7,057
|Average
|$3,470
|$4,940
|$6,245
|Rough
|$3,044
|$4,348
|$5,432
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,752
|$6,315
|$7,819
|Clean
|$4,505
|$5,994
|$7,394
|Average
|$4,012
|$5,353
|$6,543
|Rough
|$3,520
|$4,712
|$5,692