Estimated values
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,263
|$10,934
|$13,153
|Clean
|$7,925
|$10,476
|$12,586
|Average
|$7,249
|$9,559
|$11,450
|Rough
|$6,572
|$8,641
|$10,315
Estimated values
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,511
|$11,766
|$13,640
|Clean
|$9,122
|$11,272
|$13,052
|Average
|$8,343
|$10,285
|$11,874
|Rough
|$7,565
|$9,298
|$10,697
Estimated values
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,019
|$10,661
|$12,853
|Clean
|$7,691
|$10,214
|$12,298
|Average
|$7,034
|$9,319
|$11,189
|Rough
|$6,378
|$8,425
|$10,080