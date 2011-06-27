Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$2,491
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,205
|$2,656
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,634
|$1,968
|Rough
|$650
|$1,062
|$1,279
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Pkg (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,655
|$3,142
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,350
|$2,781
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,741
|$2,060
|Rough
|$737
|$1,132
|$1,339
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$3,251
|$3,964
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,878
|$3,509
|Average
|$1,266
|$2,132
|$2,599
|Rough
|$812
|$1,386
|$1,689
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,804
|$2,732
|$3,242
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,418
|$2,870
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,791
|$2,126
|Rough
|$752
|$1,164
|$1,381
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$1,452
|$1,612
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,286
|$1,427
|Average
|$760
|$952
|$1,057
|Rough
|$487
|$619
|$687
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,648
|$2,663
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,357
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,746
|$2,111
|Rough
|$686
|$1,135
|$1,372
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,768
|$3,343
|Clean
|$1,518
|$2,450
|$2,959
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,815
|$2,192
|Rough
|$716
|$1,180
|$1,424
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,941
|$3,149
|$3,812
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,788
|$3,374
|Average
|$1,262
|$2,065
|$2,499
|Rough
|$809
|$1,343
|$1,624
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Pkg (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,214
|$2,627
|Clean
|$1,293
|$1,960
|$2,325
|Average
|$951
|$1,452
|$1,722
|Rough
|$610
|$944
|$1,119
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,273
|$2,613
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,013
|$2,313
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,491
|$1,713
|Rough
|$691
|$969
|$1,113
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,860
|$2,947
|$3,542
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,608
|$3,135
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,932
|$2,322
|Rough
|$775
|$1,256
|$1,509