  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2002 Subaru Outback
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$2,491$3,001
Clean$1,378$2,205$2,656
Average$1,014$1,634$1,968
Rough$650$1,062$1,279
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Pkg (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,768$2,655$3,142
Clean$1,562$2,350$2,781
Average$1,149$1,741$2,060
Rough$737$1,132$1,339
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,948$3,251$3,964
Clean$1,721$2,878$3,509
Average$1,266$2,132$2,599
Rough$812$1,386$1,689
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,804$2,732$3,242
Clean$1,594$2,418$2,870
Average$1,173$1,791$2,126
Rough$752$1,164$1,381
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,169$1,452$1,612
Clean$1,033$1,286$1,427
Average$760$952$1,057
Rough$487$619$687
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,648$2,663$3,220
Clean$1,455$2,357$2,850
Average$1,071$1,746$2,111
Rough$686$1,135$1,372
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,719$2,768$3,343
Clean$1,518$2,450$2,959
Average$1,117$1,815$2,192
Rough$716$1,180$1,424
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,941$3,149$3,812
Clean$1,715$2,788$3,374
Average$1,262$2,065$2,499
Rough$809$1,343$1,624
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Pkg (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,463$2,214$2,627
Clean$1,293$1,960$2,325
Average$951$1,452$1,722
Rough$610$944$1,119
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,273$2,613
Clean$1,465$2,013$2,313
Average$1,078$1,491$1,713
Rough$691$969$1,113
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,860$2,947$3,542
Clean$1,643$2,608$3,135
Average$1,209$1,932$2,322
Rough$775$1,256$1,509
Sell my 2002 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,378 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,378 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,378 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Subaru Outback ranges from $650 to $3,001, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.