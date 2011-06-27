Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,860
|$16,344
|$19,120
|Clean
|$11,154
|$15,344
|$17,901
|Average
|$9,743
|$13,346
|$15,463
|Rough
|$8,331
|$11,348
|$13,025
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,181
|$12,651
|$14,800
|Clean
|$8,635
|$11,878
|$13,856
|Average
|$7,542
|$10,331
|$11,969
|Rough
|$6,449
|$8,784
|$10,082
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,060
|$12,484
|$14,605
|Clean
|$8,521
|$11,721
|$13,673
|Average
|$7,442
|$10,195
|$11,811
|Rough
|$6,364
|$8,668
|$9,949
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,581
|$14,477
|$16,891
|Clean
|$9,951
|$13,592
|$15,814
|Average
|$8,692
|$11,822
|$13,661
|Rough
|$7,432
|$10,052
|$11,507
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,923
|$13,674
|$15,997
|Clean
|$9,333
|$12,838
|$14,977
|Average
|$8,151
|$11,166
|$12,937
|Rough
|$6,970
|$9,494
|$10,897
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,340
|$9,804
|$11,334
|Clean
|$6,903
|$9,204
|$10,611
|Average
|$6,029
|$8,006
|$9,166
|Rough
|$5,156
|$6,807
|$7,721
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,295
|$12,807
|$14,982
|Clean
|$8,741
|$12,024
|$14,027
|Average
|$7,635
|$10,458
|$12,117
|Rough
|$6,529
|$8,892
|$10,206
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,698
|$16,120
|$18,858
|Clean
|$11,002
|$15,134
|$17,655
|Average
|$9,610
|$13,163
|$15,251
|Rough
|$8,217
|$11,192
|$12,847