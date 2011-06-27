Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,194
|$9,746
|$11,400
|Clean
|$7,884
|$9,383
|$10,951
|Average
|$7,263
|$8,658
|$10,053
|Rough
|$6,643
|$7,932
|$9,156
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,492
|$11,119
|$12,862
|Clean
|$9,132
|$10,705
|$12,356
|Average
|$8,413
|$9,878
|$11,343
|Rough
|$7,695
|$9,050
|$10,330
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,749
|$9,258
|$10,864
|Clean
|$7,456
|$8,914
|$10,437
|Average
|$6,869
|$8,225
|$9,581
|Rough
|$6,282
|$7,535
|$8,726
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,260
|$8,711
|$10,254
|Clean
|$6,985
|$8,387
|$9,851
|Average
|$6,435
|$7,739
|$9,043
|Rough
|$5,885
|$7,090
|$8,236
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,972
|$10,472
|$12,080
|Clean
|$8,632
|$10,083
|$11,604
|Average
|$7,953
|$9,303
|$10,653
|Rough
|$7,273
|$8,524
|$9,702
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,913
|$10,560
|$12,316
|Clean
|$8,575
|$10,167
|$11,831
|Average
|$7,900
|$9,381
|$10,861
|Rough
|$7,225
|$8,595
|$9,892
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,194
|$9,746
|$11,400
|Clean
|$7,884
|$9,383
|$10,951
|Average
|$7,263
|$8,658
|$10,053
|Rough
|$6,643
|$7,932
|$9,156
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,615
|$7,927
|$9,321
|Clean
|$6,364
|$7,632
|$8,954
|Average
|$5,864
|$7,042
|$8,221
|Rough
|$5,363
|$6,452
|$7,487
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,710
|$9,232
|$10,850
|Clean
|$7,418
|$8,888
|$10,423
|Average
|$6,834
|$8,201
|$9,569
|Rough
|$6,250
|$7,514
|$8,715