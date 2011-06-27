  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,194$9,746$11,400
Clean$7,884$9,383$10,951
Average$7,263$8,658$10,053
Rough$6,643$7,932$9,156
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,492$11,119$12,862
Clean$9,132$10,705$12,356
Average$8,413$9,878$11,343
Rough$7,695$9,050$10,330
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,749$9,258$10,864
Clean$7,456$8,914$10,437
Average$6,869$8,225$9,581
Rough$6,282$7,535$8,726
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,260$8,711$10,254
Clean$6,985$8,387$9,851
Average$6,435$7,739$9,043
Rough$5,885$7,090$8,236
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,972$10,472$12,080
Clean$8,632$10,083$11,604
Average$7,953$9,303$10,653
Rough$7,273$8,524$9,702
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,913$10,560$12,316
Clean$8,575$10,167$11,831
Average$7,900$9,381$10,861
Rough$7,225$8,595$9,892
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,194$9,746$11,400
Clean$7,884$9,383$10,951
Average$7,263$8,658$10,053
Rough$6,643$7,932$9,156
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,615$7,927$9,321
Clean$6,364$7,632$8,954
Average$5,864$7,042$8,221
Rough$5,363$6,452$7,487
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,710$9,232$10,850
Clean$7,418$8,888$10,423
Average$6,834$8,201$9,569
Rough$6,250$7,514$8,715
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,632 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cruze Limited is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,632 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,632 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited ranges from $5,363 to $9,321, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.