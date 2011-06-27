  1. Home
Used 2006 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Quest
3.9
60 reviews
Do not purchase. Transmission issues that Nissan ignores

wyogal1890, 06/22/2015
3.5 S Special Edition 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

We bought this van used with 52,465 miles. From the first month we have had problems. First bad seals and now transmission issues. It doesn't happen all of the time, but I put the van in drive, push the accelerator and nothing happens. The RPMs go up, but the van won't go forward. I have had to have my van towed to the dealership twice, and of course it works fine when it gets there. After a Google search it appears I am not the only person having this issue. I think it is time for Nissan to step up and fix this issue. This is our main family vehicle and it is not reliable.

Pretty Good vehicle

quest888, 08/31/2011
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I bought my Quest brand new in january 2006 and I take good care of it, always have. It has paid me back well since I have never had any engine problems and it's going on 128,000 miles now. this van has taken me and my family everywhere. the only thing i have replaced is the engine mounts, one catalytic converter and lower control arms all after hitting the 5 year mark. it was expensive to replace these but considering the amount of driving i've done on it i didn't feel too bad and chalked it up to wear and tear. as far as the engine goes, no problemo! still running smooth like new! just take care of it and do not neglect regular maintenance services and this van will keep running well......

The Magic Bus

New Mini Van Mom, 07/30/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Going from a Camaro to an Altima and now to the Quest (Due to our ever growing family) Vehiclewise, some major adjustments have been made. I was very opposed to getting a van thinking that the "stigma" would be too great to deal with. I'll admit the 1st few times I drove the van I felt "older" but after you get over the stigma of "I'll never drive a minivan AKA grocery getter" it's actually nice! My children love the room and for now, they still think it's cool. The price was amazing and by far the Quest is the best looking van on the road. So far we have nothing major to complain about and things have been great! We love the comfort and roominess.

Fantastic Purchase

CmdrScotie, 01/17/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought new in '06, and used it for errands and cross country trips. Plenty of room for the whole family (4 of us) with luggage. I've taken care of this van the way a vehicle is supposed to be taken care of, and have had no problems.

Runs good but cheap quality interior

daylight123, 01/31/2012
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

We bought this van brand new in 2006. The tires that came with it needed replacing after one year. The driver and passendger sun visors keep breaking off. We have replaced them 3 times over the years. The interior light fixtures and air vents fall out regularly. Cup holders broke off. Seat folding handle is broken. C/D player broke after the 2nd year. The bearings needed to be replaced at around 75,000 miles. Right now at 94,000 miles the a/c is not working and the catalytic converter needs to be replaced. Also, the dashboard indicator lights are not reliable. Have recently replaced the alternator - $500.

