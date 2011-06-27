Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,562
|$14,637
|$17,029
|Clean
|$12,306
|$14,340
|$16,668
|Average
|$11,793
|$13,745
|$15,946
|Rough
|$11,281
|$13,150
|$15,224
Estimated values
2018 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,949
|$15,095
|$17,571
|Clean
|$12,685
|$14,789
|$17,198
|Average
|$12,157
|$14,175
|$16,454
|Rough
|$11,628
|$13,562
|$15,709