  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Toyota 4Runner Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,413$5,176$6,092
Clean$3,092$4,686$5,523
Average$2,449$3,706$4,384
Rough$1,807$2,726$3,245
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,462$5,314$6,277
Clean$3,136$4,811$5,691
Average$2,484$3,805$4,517
Rough$1,832$2,799$3,344
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,594$5,351$6,262
Clean$3,256$4,844$5,676
Average$2,579$3,831$4,506
Rough$1,902$2,818$3,336
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,772$5,570$6,502
Clean$3,417$5,043$5,894
Average$2,707$3,988$4,679
Rough$1,997$2,934$3,463
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,166$4,488$5,172
Clean$2,868$4,063$4,688
Average$2,272$3,213$3,722
Rough$1,676$2,364$2,755
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,183$4,773$5,600
Clean$2,883$4,322$5,077
Average$2,284$3,418$4,030
Rough$1,685$2,514$2,983
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,919$5,673$6,581
Clean$3,550$5,136$5,966
Average$2,812$4,062$4,736
Rough$2,075$2,988$3,506
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,254$4,773$5,561
Clean$2,948$4,322$5,042
Average$2,335$3,418$4,002
Rough$1,723$2,514$2,963
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,561$5,466$6,457
Clean$3,225$4,949$5,854
Average$2,555$3,914$4,647
Rough$1,885$2,879$3,440
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,099$4,592$5,368
Clean$2,807$4,158$4,866
Average$2,224$3,288$3,863
Rough$1,640$2,419$2,859
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,066$4,556$5,328
Clean$2,778$4,125$4,830
Average$2,200$3,262$3,834
Rough$1,623$2,400$2,838
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,763$3,893$4,478
Clean$2,503$3,525$4,059
Average$1,983$2,788$3,222
Rough$1,463$2,051$2,385
Sell my 2003 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,883 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,322 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota 4Runner is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,883 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,322 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,883 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,322 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Toyota 4Runner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Toyota 4Runner and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $1,685 to $5,600, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.