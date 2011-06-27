Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,413
|$5,176
|$6,092
|Clean
|$3,092
|$4,686
|$5,523
|Average
|$2,449
|$3,706
|$4,384
|Rough
|$1,807
|$2,726
|$3,245
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,462
|$5,314
|$6,277
|Clean
|$3,136
|$4,811
|$5,691
|Average
|$2,484
|$3,805
|$4,517
|Rough
|$1,832
|$2,799
|$3,344
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,594
|$5,351
|$6,262
|Clean
|$3,256
|$4,844
|$5,676
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,831
|$4,506
|Rough
|$1,902
|$2,818
|$3,336
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,772
|$5,570
|$6,502
|Clean
|$3,417
|$5,043
|$5,894
|Average
|$2,707
|$3,988
|$4,679
|Rough
|$1,997
|$2,934
|$3,463
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,166
|$4,488
|$5,172
|Clean
|$2,868
|$4,063
|$4,688
|Average
|$2,272
|$3,213
|$3,722
|Rough
|$1,676
|$2,364
|$2,755
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,183
|$4,773
|$5,600
|Clean
|$2,883
|$4,322
|$5,077
|Average
|$2,284
|$3,418
|$4,030
|Rough
|$1,685
|$2,514
|$2,983
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,919
|$5,673
|$6,581
|Clean
|$3,550
|$5,136
|$5,966
|Average
|$2,812
|$4,062
|$4,736
|Rough
|$2,075
|$2,988
|$3,506
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,254
|$4,773
|$5,561
|Clean
|$2,948
|$4,322
|$5,042
|Average
|$2,335
|$3,418
|$4,002
|Rough
|$1,723
|$2,514
|$2,963
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,561
|$5,466
|$6,457
|Clean
|$3,225
|$4,949
|$5,854
|Average
|$2,555
|$3,914
|$4,647
|Rough
|$1,885
|$2,879
|$3,440
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$4,592
|$5,368
|Clean
|$2,807
|$4,158
|$4,866
|Average
|$2,224
|$3,288
|$3,863
|Rough
|$1,640
|$2,419
|$2,859
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,066
|$4,556
|$5,328
|Clean
|$2,778
|$4,125
|$4,830
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,262
|$3,834
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,400
|$2,838
Estimated values
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,763
|$3,893
|$4,478
|Clean
|$2,503
|$3,525
|$4,059
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,788
|$3,222
|Rough
|$1,463
|$2,051
|$2,385