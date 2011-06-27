Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,988
|$3,154
|$3,761
|Clean
|$1,801
|$2,855
|$3,410
|Average
|$1,427
|$2,258
|$2,707
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,661
|$2,004
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,568
|$2,449
|$2,907
|Clean
|$1,420
|$2,217
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,754
|$2,092
|Rough
|$830
|$1,290
|$1,549
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,464
|$2,157
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,953
|$2,282
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,545
|$1,811
|Rough
|$775
|$1,136
|$1,341
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,402
|$2,809
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,174
|$2,547
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,720
|$2,022
|Rough
|$855
|$1,265
|$1,497
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,391
|$2,817
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,164
|$2,553
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,712
|$2,027
|Rough
|$831
|$1,259
|$1,500
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,175
|$2,501
|Clean
|$1,398
|$1,969
|$2,268
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,558
|$1,800
|Rough
|$817
|$1,146
|$1,333
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,457
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,501
|$2,225
|$2,604
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,759
|$2,067
|Rough
|$877
|$1,294
|$1,530
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,236
|$2,640
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,024
|$2,393
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,601
|$1,900
|Rough
|$773
|$1,178
|$1,406
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,544
|$2,382
|$2,818
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,157
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,706
|$2,028
|Rough
|$817
|$1,255
|$1,501
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,646
|$2,443
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,491
|$2,212
|$2,590
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,749
|$2,056
|Rough
|$871
|$1,287
|$1,522
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,445
|$2,183
|$2,565
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,976
|$2,325
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,563
|$1,846
|Rough
|$765
|$1,150
|$1,366
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,297
|$1,777
|$2,026
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,609
|$1,837
|Average
|$931
|$1,273
|$1,458
|Rough
|$687
|$936
|$1,079
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,212
|$2,594
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,002
|$2,352
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,584
|$1,867
|Rough
|$781
|$1,165
|$1,382
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$1,988
|$2,309
|Clean
|$1,239
|$1,800
|$2,093
|Average
|$982
|$1,423
|$1,662
|Rough
|$724
|$1,047
|$1,230
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,712
|$2,589
|$3,044
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,344
|$2,760
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,854
|$2,191
|Rough
|$906
|$1,364
|$1,622
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,623
|$3,066
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,375
|$2,780
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,878
|$2,207
|Rough
|$937
|$1,382
|$1,633
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$2,389
|$2,757
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,163
|$2,499
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,710
|$1,984
|Rough
|$888
|$1,258
|$1,469
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,160
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,295
|$1,955
|$2,301
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,546
|$1,827
|Rough
|$757
|$1,138
|$1,352
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,573
|$2,383
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,157
|$2,541
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,706
|$2,017
|Rough
|$832
|$1,255
|$1,493
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,739
|$2,436
|$2,797
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,206
|$2,536
|Average
|$1,248
|$1,745
|$2,013
|Rough
|$920
|$1,283
|$1,490
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,666
|$2,519
|$2,961
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,280
|$2,684
|Average
|$1,196
|$1,804
|$2,131
|Rough
|$882
|$1,327
|$1,577
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$2,417
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,188
|$2,577
|Average
|$1,147
|$1,731
|$2,046
|Rough
|$846
|$1,273
|$1,515
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,457
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,501
|$2,225
|$2,604
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,759
|$2,067
|Rough
|$877
|$1,294
|$1,530
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,833
|$2,756
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,660
|$2,495
|$2,933
|Average
|$1,315
|$1,974
|$2,329
|Rough
|$970
|$1,452
|$1,724
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$1,871
|$2,140
|Clean
|$1,221
|$1,694
|$1,940
|Average
|$967
|$1,339
|$1,540
|Rough
|$713
|$985
|$1,140
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,773
|$2,612
|$3,047
|Clean
|$1,606
|$2,365
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,272
|$1,870
|$2,193
|Rough
|$938
|$1,376
|$1,623
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,982
|$2,352
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,794
|$2,132
|Average
|$913
|$1,419
|$1,693
|Rough
|$673
|$1,044
|$1,253
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$2,233
|$2,627
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,022
|$2,381
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,599
|$1,890
|Rough
|$782
|$1,176
|$1,399
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,285
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,306
|$2,069
|$2,470
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,637
|$1,961
|Rough
|$763
|$1,204
|$1,452
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$2,616
|$2,886
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,368
|$2,617
|Average
|$1,494
|$1,873
|$2,077
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,378
|$1,538
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,402
|$2,809
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,174
|$2,547
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,720
|$2,022
|Rough
|$855
|$1,265
|$1,497
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,413
|$2,144
|$2,524
|Clean
|$1,280
|$1,941
|$2,288
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,535
|$1,817
|Rough
|$748
|$1,129
|$1,345
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,102
|$2,390
|Clean
|$1,398
|$1,903
|$2,167
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,505
|$1,720
|Rough
|$817
|$1,107
|$1,273
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,598
|$3,055
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,352
|$2,770
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,860
|$2,199
|Rough
|$910
|$1,368
|$1,628