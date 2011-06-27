  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,988$3,154$3,761
Clean$1,801$2,855$3,410
Average$1,427$2,258$2,707
Rough$1,053$1,661$2,004
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,568$2,449$2,907
Clean$1,420$2,217$2,636
Average$1,125$1,754$2,092
Rough$830$1,290$1,549
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,464$2,157$2,517
Clean$1,326$1,953$2,282
Average$1,050$1,545$1,811
Rough$775$1,136$1,341
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,402$2,809
Clean$1,464$2,174$2,547
Average$1,159$1,720$2,022
Rough$855$1,265$1,497
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,391$2,817
Clean$1,422$2,164$2,553
Average$1,126$1,712$2,027
Rough$831$1,259$1,500
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,175$2,501
Clean$1,398$1,969$2,268
Average$1,107$1,558$1,800
Rough$817$1,146$1,333
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,657$2,457$2,872
Clean$1,501$2,225$2,604
Average$1,189$1,759$2,067
Rough$877$1,294$1,530
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,236$2,640
Clean$1,323$2,024$2,393
Average$1,048$1,601$1,900
Rough$773$1,178$1,406
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,544$2,382$2,818
Clean$1,399$2,157$2,554
Average$1,108$1,706$2,028
Rough$817$1,255$1,501
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,646$2,443$2,857
Clean$1,491$2,212$2,590
Average$1,181$1,749$2,056
Rough$871$1,287$1,522
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,445$2,183$2,565
Clean$1,309$1,976$2,325
Average$1,037$1,563$1,846
Rough$765$1,150$1,366
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,297$1,777$2,026
Clean$1,175$1,609$1,837
Average$931$1,273$1,458
Rough$687$936$1,079
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$2,212$2,594
Clean$1,337$2,002$2,352
Average$1,059$1,584$1,867
Rough$781$1,165$1,382
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,368$1,988$2,309
Clean$1,239$1,800$2,093
Average$982$1,423$1,662
Rough$724$1,047$1,230
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,712$2,589$3,044
Clean$1,551$2,344$2,760
Average$1,229$1,854$2,191
Rough$906$1,364$1,622
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,770$2,623$3,066
Clean$1,604$2,375$2,780
Average$1,270$1,878$2,207
Rough$937$1,382$1,633
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,678$2,389$2,757
Clean$1,520$2,163$2,499
Average$1,204$1,710$1,984
Rough$888$1,258$1,469
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,160$2,539
Clean$1,295$1,955$2,301
Average$1,026$1,546$1,827
Rough$757$1,138$1,352
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,573$2,383$2,803
Clean$1,425$2,157$2,541
Average$1,129$1,706$2,017
Rough$832$1,255$1,493
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,739$2,436$2,797
Clean$1,575$2,206$2,536
Average$1,248$1,745$2,013
Rough$920$1,283$1,490
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,666$2,519$2,961
Clean$1,509$2,280$2,684
Average$1,196$1,804$2,131
Rough$882$1,327$1,577
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,599$2,417$2,843
Clean$1,448$2,188$2,577
Average$1,147$1,731$2,046
Rough$846$1,273$1,515
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,657$2,457$2,872
Clean$1,501$2,225$2,604
Average$1,189$1,759$2,067
Rough$877$1,294$1,530
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,833$2,756$3,236
Clean$1,660$2,495$2,933
Average$1,315$1,974$2,329
Rough$970$1,452$1,724
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,348$1,871$2,140
Clean$1,221$1,694$1,940
Average$967$1,339$1,540
Rough$713$985$1,140
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,773$2,612$3,047
Clean$1,606$2,365$2,762
Average$1,272$1,870$2,193
Rough$938$1,376$1,623
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,272$1,982$2,352
Clean$1,152$1,794$2,132
Average$913$1,419$1,693
Rough$673$1,044$1,253
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,478$2,233$2,627
Clean$1,339$2,022$2,381
Average$1,061$1,599$1,890
Rough$782$1,176$1,399
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,285$2,725
Clean$1,306$2,069$2,470
Average$1,035$1,637$1,961
Rough$763$1,204$1,452
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,083$2,616$2,886
Clean$1,887$2,368$2,617
Average$1,494$1,873$2,077
Rough$1,102$1,378$1,538
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,402$2,809
Clean$1,464$2,174$2,547
Average$1,159$1,720$2,022
Rough$855$1,265$1,497
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,413$2,144$2,524
Clean$1,280$1,941$2,288
Average$1,014$1,535$1,817
Rough$748$1,129$1,345
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,102$2,390
Clean$1,398$1,903$2,167
Average$1,107$1,505$1,720
Rough$817$1,107$1,273
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,719$2,598$3,055
Clean$1,557$2,352$2,770
Average$1,233$1,860$2,199
Rough$910$1,368$1,628
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,306 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,069 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,306 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,069 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,306 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,069 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Explorer ranges from $763 to $2,725, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.