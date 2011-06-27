Estimated values
2013 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,204
|$23,737
|$26,681
|Clean
|$19,377
|$22,741
|$25,530
|Average
|$17,723
|$20,750
|$23,227
|Rough
|$16,069
|$18,759
|$20,924
Estimated values
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,744
|$19,831
|$22,403
|Clean
|$16,059
|$18,999
|$21,436
|Average
|$14,688
|$17,336
|$19,503
|Rough
|$13,317
|$15,672
|$17,569
Estimated values
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,464
|$22,840
|$25,654
|Clean
|$18,667
|$21,882
|$24,547
|Average
|$17,074
|$19,966
|$22,333
|Rough
|$15,481
|$18,050
|$20,119
Estimated values
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,349
|$21,639
|$24,381
|Clean
|$17,598
|$20,731
|$23,328
|Average
|$16,095
|$18,916
|$21,224
|Rough
|$14,593
|$17,101
|$19,120
Estimated values
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,929
|$24,159
|$26,854
|Clean
|$20,073
|$23,145
|$25,695
|Average
|$18,359
|$21,119
|$23,377
|Rough
|$16,646
|$19,092
|$21,059