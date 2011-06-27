  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,620$4,929$6,114
Clean$2,344$4,410$5,484
Average$1,792$3,372$4,224
Rough$1,241$2,334$2,963
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,535$6,557$8,106
Clean$3,163$5,867$7,271
Average$2,418$4,486$5,600
Rough$1,674$3,105$3,929
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,820$3,137$3,810
Clean$1,629$2,806$3,417
Average$1,245$2,146$2,632
Rough$862$1,485$1,846
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,363$3,856$4,615
Clean$2,114$3,450$4,140
Average$1,616$2,638$3,188
Rough$1,119$1,826$2,237
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,124$3,838$4,716
Clean$1,901$3,434$4,230
Average$1,453$2,626$3,258
Rough$1,006$1,817$2,286
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,267$3,947$4,805
Clean$2,028$3,531$4,309
Average$1,551$2,700$3,319
Rough$1,074$1,869$2,328
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,340$3,982$4,821
Clean$2,093$3,563$4,324
Average$1,601$2,724$3,330
Rough$1,108$1,885$2,336
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,027$5,748$7,144
Clean$2,708$5,142$6,408
Average$2,071$3,932$4,935
Rough$1,434$2,721$3,462
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,585$2,714$3,290
Clean$1,418$2,428$2,951
Average$1,084$1,857$2,273
Rough$751$1,285$1,595
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,222$3,735$4,506
Clean$1,989$3,342$4,041
Average$1,521$2,555$3,113
Rough$1,053$1,769$2,184
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,403$4,286$5,250
Clean$2,150$3,835$4,709
Average$1,644$2,932$3,626
Rough$1,138$2,030$2,544
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,357$3,866$4,634
Clean$2,109$3,459$4,157
Average$1,613$2,645$3,201
Rough$1,116$1,831$2,246
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,244$4,315$5,379
Clean$2,008$3,861$4,825
Average$1,535$2,952$3,716
Rough$1,063$2,043$2,607
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,475$4,126$4,967
Clean$2,214$3,692$4,455
Average$1,693$2,823$3,431
Rough$1,172$1,954$2,407
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,192$5,945$7,356
Clean$2,856$5,319$6,598
Average$2,184$4,067$5,082
Rough$1,512$2,815$3,565
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,935$3,232$3,894
Clean$1,731$2,892$3,493
Average$1,324$2,211$2,690
Rough$916$1,530$1,887
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$3,296$3,976
Clean$1,756$2,949$3,566
Average$1,343$2,255$2,747
Rough$930$1,561$1,927
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,907$3,190$3,845
Clean$1,706$2,854$3,449
Average$1,305$2,182$2,656
Rough$903$1,511$1,863
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,293$3,890$4,705
Clean$2,051$3,481$4,220
Average$1,568$2,661$3,250
Rough$1,086$1,842$2,280
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,086$5,796$7,186
Clean$2,761$5,186$6,445
Average$2,111$3,965$4,964
Rough$1,461$2,744$3,483
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,229$3,851$4,679
Clean$1,994$3,445$4,196
Average$1,525$2,634$3,232
Rough$1,056$1,823$2,267
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,207$3,777$4,579
Clean$1,975$3,379$4,107
Average$1,510$2,584$3,163
Rough$1,045$1,788$2,219
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,282$4,351$5,412
Clean$2,042$3,893$4,854
Average$1,561$2,977$3,739
Rough$1,081$2,060$2,623
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,691$5,140$6,398
Clean$2,408$4,599$5,739
Average$1,841$3,517$4,420
Rough$1,274$2,434$3,101
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,890$5,461$6,780
Clean$2,585$4,886$6,081
Average$1,977$3,736$4,684
Rough$1,368$2,586$3,286
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,321$3,874$4,666
Clean$2,076$3,466$4,185
Average$1,588$2,650$3,223
Rough$1,099$1,834$2,261
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,550$4,214$5,061
Clean$2,281$3,770$4,539
Average$1,744$2,883$3,496
Rough$1,208$1,995$2,452
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,504$4,243$5,130
Clean$2,240$3,796$4,601
Average$1,713$2,903$3,544
Rough$1,186$2,009$2,486
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,909$2,859$3,338
Clean$1,708$2,558$2,994
Average$1,306$1,956$2,306
Rough$904$1,354$1,618
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,774$4,573$5,488
Clean$2,482$4,091$4,922
Average$1,898$3,128$3,791
Rough$1,314$2,165$2,660
Sell my 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,418 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,428 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,418 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,428 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,418 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,428 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $751 to $3,290, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.