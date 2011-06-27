Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,620
|$4,929
|$6,114
|Clean
|$2,344
|$4,410
|$5,484
|Average
|$1,792
|$3,372
|$4,224
|Rough
|$1,241
|$2,334
|$2,963
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,535
|$6,557
|$8,106
|Clean
|$3,163
|$5,867
|$7,271
|Average
|$2,418
|$4,486
|$5,600
|Rough
|$1,674
|$3,105
|$3,929
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$3,137
|$3,810
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,806
|$3,417
|Average
|$1,245
|$2,146
|$2,632
|Rough
|$862
|$1,485
|$1,846
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,363
|$3,856
|$4,615
|Clean
|$2,114
|$3,450
|$4,140
|Average
|$1,616
|$2,638
|$3,188
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,826
|$2,237
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,838
|$4,716
|Clean
|$1,901
|$3,434
|$4,230
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,626
|$3,258
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,817
|$2,286
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,947
|$4,805
|Clean
|$2,028
|$3,531
|$4,309
|Average
|$1,551
|$2,700
|$3,319
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,869
|$2,328
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,340
|$3,982
|$4,821
|Clean
|$2,093
|$3,563
|$4,324
|Average
|$1,601
|$2,724
|$3,330
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,885
|$2,336
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,027
|$5,748
|$7,144
|Clean
|$2,708
|$5,142
|$6,408
|Average
|$2,071
|$3,932
|$4,935
|Rough
|$1,434
|$2,721
|$3,462
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,714
|$3,290
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,428
|$2,951
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,857
|$2,273
|Rough
|$751
|$1,285
|$1,595
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,222
|$3,735
|$4,506
|Clean
|$1,989
|$3,342
|$4,041
|Average
|$1,521
|$2,555
|$3,113
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,769
|$2,184
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,403
|$4,286
|$5,250
|Clean
|$2,150
|$3,835
|$4,709
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,932
|$3,626
|Rough
|$1,138
|$2,030
|$2,544
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,357
|$3,866
|$4,634
|Clean
|$2,109
|$3,459
|$4,157
|Average
|$1,613
|$2,645
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,831
|$2,246
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,244
|$4,315
|$5,379
|Clean
|$2,008
|$3,861
|$4,825
|Average
|$1,535
|$2,952
|$3,716
|Rough
|$1,063
|$2,043
|$2,607
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,475
|$4,126
|$4,967
|Clean
|$2,214
|$3,692
|$4,455
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,823
|$3,431
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,954
|$2,407
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,192
|$5,945
|$7,356
|Clean
|$2,856
|$5,319
|$6,598
|Average
|$2,184
|$4,067
|$5,082
|Rough
|$1,512
|$2,815
|$3,565
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$3,232
|$3,894
|Clean
|$1,731
|$2,892
|$3,493
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,211
|$2,690
|Rough
|$916
|$1,530
|$1,887
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,296
|$3,976
|Clean
|$1,756
|$2,949
|$3,566
|Average
|$1,343
|$2,255
|$2,747
|Rough
|$930
|$1,561
|$1,927
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,907
|$3,190
|$3,845
|Clean
|$1,706
|$2,854
|$3,449
|Average
|$1,305
|$2,182
|$2,656
|Rough
|$903
|$1,511
|$1,863
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,293
|$3,890
|$4,705
|Clean
|$2,051
|$3,481
|$4,220
|Average
|$1,568
|$2,661
|$3,250
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,842
|$2,280
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,086
|$5,796
|$7,186
|Clean
|$2,761
|$5,186
|$6,445
|Average
|$2,111
|$3,965
|$4,964
|Rough
|$1,461
|$2,744
|$3,483
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,229
|$3,851
|$4,679
|Clean
|$1,994
|$3,445
|$4,196
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,634
|$3,232
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,823
|$2,267
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,777
|$4,579
|Clean
|$1,975
|$3,379
|$4,107
|Average
|$1,510
|$2,584
|$3,163
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,788
|$2,219
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,282
|$4,351
|$5,412
|Clean
|$2,042
|$3,893
|$4,854
|Average
|$1,561
|$2,977
|$3,739
|Rough
|$1,081
|$2,060
|$2,623
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,691
|$5,140
|$6,398
|Clean
|$2,408
|$4,599
|$5,739
|Average
|$1,841
|$3,517
|$4,420
|Rough
|$1,274
|$2,434
|$3,101
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,890
|$5,461
|$6,780
|Clean
|$2,585
|$4,886
|$6,081
|Average
|$1,977
|$3,736
|$4,684
|Rough
|$1,368
|$2,586
|$3,286
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,321
|$3,874
|$4,666
|Clean
|$2,076
|$3,466
|$4,185
|Average
|$1,588
|$2,650
|$3,223
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,834
|$2,261
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,550
|$4,214
|$5,061
|Clean
|$2,281
|$3,770
|$4,539
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,883
|$3,496
|Rough
|$1,208
|$1,995
|$2,452
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,504
|$4,243
|$5,130
|Clean
|$2,240
|$3,796
|$4,601
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,903
|$3,544
|Rough
|$1,186
|$2,009
|$2,486
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,859
|$3,338
|Clean
|$1,708
|$2,558
|$2,994
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,956
|$2,306
|Rough
|$904
|$1,354
|$1,618
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,774
|$4,573
|$5,488
|Clean
|$2,482
|$4,091
|$4,922
|Average
|$1,898
|$3,128
|$3,791
|Rough
|$1,314
|$2,165
|$2,660