Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,763
|$14,085
|$16,443
|Clean
|$11,445
|$13,697
|$15,972
|Average
|$10,810
|$12,920
|$15,031
|Rough
|$10,175
|$12,143
|$14,089
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,302
|$10,283
|$12,291
|Clean
|$8,078
|$9,999
|$11,939
|Average
|$7,630
|$9,432
|$11,235
|Rough
|$7,182
|$8,865
|$10,532
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,462
|$12,735
|$15,041
|Clean
|$10,179
|$12,384
|$14,610
|Average
|$9,615
|$11,682
|$13,749
|Rough
|$9,050
|$10,980
|$12,888
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,831
|$15,261
|$17,729
|Clean
|$12,484
|$14,840
|$17,222
|Average
|$11,792
|$13,999
|$16,207
|Rough
|$11,099
|$13,157
|$15,192
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,805
|$13,154
|$15,537
|Clean
|$10,514
|$12,791
|$15,092
|Average
|$9,930
|$12,066
|$14,203
|Rough
|$9,347
|$11,341
|$13,313
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,362
|$14,886
|$17,448
|Clean
|$12,028
|$14,476
|$16,949
|Average
|$11,361
|$13,655
|$15,950
|Rough
|$10,694
|$12,834
|$14,951
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,981
|$11,023
|$13,093
|Clean
|$8,738
|$10,719
|$12,719
|Average
|$8,253
|$10,111
|$11,969
|Rough
|$7,769
|$9,503
|$11,220
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,270
|$12,485
|$14,732
|Clean
|$9,993
|$12,140
|$14,310
|Average
|$9,439
|$11,452
|$13,467
|Rough
|$8,884
|$10,764
|$12,623
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,467
|$12,767
|$15,100
|Clean
|$10,185
|$12,415
|$14,667
|Average
|$9,620
|$11,711
|$13,803
|Rough
|$9,055
|$11,007
|$12,939
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,747
|$14,129
|$16,546
|Clean
|$11,430
|$13,740
|$16,072
|Average
|$10,796
|$12,960
|$15,125
|Rough
|$10,162
|$12,181
|$14,178