Estimated values
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,763$14,085$16,443
Clean$11,445$13,697$15,972
Average$10,810$12,920$15,031
Rough$10,175$12,143$14,089
2016 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,302$10,283$12,291
Clean$8,078$9,999$11,939
Average$7,630$9,432$11,235
Rough$7,182$8,865$10,532
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,462$12,735$15,041
Clean$10,179$12,384$14,610
Average$9,615$11,682$13,749
Rough$9,050$10,980$12,888
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,831$15,261$17,729
Clean$12,484$14,840$17,222
Average$11,792$13,999$16,207
Rough$11,099$13,157$15,192
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,805$13,154$15,537
Clean$10,514$12,791$15,092
Average$9,930$12,066$14,203
Rough$9,347$11,341$13,313
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,362$14,886$17,448
Clean$12,028$14,476$16,949
Average$11,361$13,655$15,950
Rough$10,694$12,834$14,951
2016 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,981$11,023$13,093
Clean$8,738$10,719$12,719
Average$8,253$10,111$11,969
Rough$7,769$9,503$11,220
2016 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,270$12,485$14,732
Clean$9,993$12,140$14,310
Average$9,439$11,452$13,467
Rough$8,884$10,764$12,623
2016 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,467$12,767$15,100
Clean$10,185$12,415$14,667
Average$9,620$11,711$13,803
Rough$9,055$11,007$12,939
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,747$14,129$16,546
Clean$11,430$13,740$16,072
Average$10,796$12,960$15,125
Rough$10,162$12,181$14,178
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Dodge Journey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,999 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Journey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,999 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Dodge Journey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,999 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Dodge Journey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Dodge Journey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Dodge Journey ranges from $7,182 to $12,291, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Dodge Journey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.