Estimated values
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,281
|$11,840
|$13,774
|Clean
|$7,697
|$10,991
|$12,776
|Average
|$6,529
|$9,293
|$10,781
|Rough
|$5,361
|$7,594
|$8,786
Estimated values
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,885
|$11,274
|$13,116
|Clean
|$7,329
|$10,465
|$12,166
|Average
|$6,217
|$8,848
|$10,266
|Rough
|$5,105
|$7,231
|$8,366
Estimated values
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,211
|$10,310
|$11,993
|Clean
|$6,702
|$9,570
|$11,125
|Average
|$5,685
|$8,092
|$9,388
|Rough
|$4,668
|$6,613
|$7,650