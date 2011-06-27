Used 2012 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews

Luxury for less Richard , 03/16/2016 S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful A great car at a reasonable price. Was looking at a new CRV or Forester but this was much more bang for the buck. This was the first used car I bought. It's been 7 months with no problems and lots of complements. No rattles or anything. Ditto at one year. $30.00 oil change at dealer. 19 months, another oil change and tire rotation (39.00) and 48000 miles with no problems. A great car. 2 years and no issues. 4 years and still no issues 69000 miles, Still seems like new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very happy with my Murano lefty54 , 05/31/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I looked at the Enclave and Acadia. I looked at the Equinox and Terrain. I thought about the Forrester. But at the end of the day the Murano was the best of the bunch. I wanted a quiet vehicle and I wanted a smooth ride. The Murano is whisper quiet and smooth as silk. The Nissan V-6 is a proven engine and highly regarded. I highly recommend the Murano. Report Abuse

The best mid-size SUV/Crossover I drove dhb68 , 06/12/2012 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I test drove several mid-size SUV/Crossovers and the Murano was not even on my radar because of it's "moon mobile" looks although I had read great reviews on Edmunds and CR. After a very uninspriring test drive of a Highlander Limited I decided to stop at the Nissan dealership next to the Toyota dealer and give the Murano a spin before heading home since I was already there. That changed my impression of the Murano immediately! Get behind the wheel of one after trying out all of the others and you'll understand why Murano owners are loyal. The interior is on par with an Infiniti and the driving dynamics are wonderful. The more I drive it the more I appreciate it. Love the smooth CVT!! Report Abuse

Glad to have it! tim2628 , 11/13/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful My wife and I have not been able to afford a Murano until now, and are glad to have it. You truly can't beat the comfort or power in this thing. We had a 2010 Altima with all the specs, and that doesn't even compare to the Murano. We averaged about 23MPG from Florida to Illinois and back with a fully loaded and weighed down vehicle (plenty of space). Handled excellent in Chicago and Atlanta traffic with plenty of power when I needed it. No issues at all. If I baby it, it will get close to 28MPG, or 19MPG if I have too much fun. Was hoping it got closer to 28MPG with normal highway driving (70-80MPH), but 23MPG is still great. LOVE IT!! Report Abuse