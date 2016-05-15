Used 1998 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

2,553 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,553 listings
  • 1998 Nissan Frontier
    used

    1998 Nissan Frontier

    127,131 miles

    $4,200

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Frontier XE
    used

    1999 Nissan Frontier XE

    170,614 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier SE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier SE

    108,223 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner

    109,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE

    160,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE V6
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE V6

    78,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE

    77,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,888

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier SE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier SE

    124,246 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier XE in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier XE

    96,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6

    187,589 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,864

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier SC-V6 in Yellow
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier SC-V6

    131,010 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,898

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6

    312,114 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE in White
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE

    121,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 in Silver
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6

    210,851 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier

    199,485 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 in Light Green
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6

    148,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 in Yellow
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6

    164,719 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 in Silver
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier SE-V6

    147,773 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier

Overall Consumer Rating
4.451 Reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (12%)
Why no interment wipers?
bob,05/15/2016
XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
I bought this truck from a Nissan Service Tech. with 35,000 miles on it. Little did I know that he had put some Firestone recalled tires on it and I had a blowout at 60,00 miles. Tread was at 60%. Then clutch started acting up. I did the job myself after Nissan quoted $2200. When I dropped the tranny about 2 quarts of water poured out. Some genius on the assembly line completely sealed the bell housing. All the clutch components were rusted. Don't buy from Nissan, buy from Phoenix Friction. Replaced the flywheel, rear main seal, clutch etc. If you have a Nissan manual tranny crawl under with a 1/4 drill bit and poke a hole in the 6:00 position in the bell housing. It should be clear. Other than that, the truck is by far the best 4 wheel drive vehicle I have driven. I go where others fear to go. Great hunting and off road vehicle. Yes, the 4 cyl is underpowered but I am not in a hurry going up hills. The engineer at Nissan who positioned the PCV valve (requires taking off most of the front engine components to change it) should be horsewhipped. Seems all the headliners during those years failed. I re-upholstered mine for about $50.00 plus added some middle supports which cured the sagging. I reduced the road noise by adding sound deadner in the doors and behind the headlines. 50% reduction in road noise.
Report abuse
