Used 1998 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
2,553 listings
- 127,131 miles
$4,200
- 170,614 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,988
- 108,223 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
- 109,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 160,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
- 77,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,888
- 124,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 96,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 187,589 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,864
- 131,010 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,898
- 312,114 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 121,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450
- 210,851 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,950
- 199,485 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
- 148,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- 164,719 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
- 147,773 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Frontier
See all 51 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.451 Reviews
Report abuse
bob,05/15/2016
XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
I bought this truck from a Nissan Service Tech. with 35,000 miles on it. Little did I know that he had put some Firestone recalled tires on it and I had a blowout at 60,00 miles. Tread was at 60%. Then clutch started acting up. I did the job myself after Nissan quoted $2200. When I dropped the tranny about 2 quarts of water poured out. Some genius on the assembly line completely sealed the bell housing. All the clutch components were rusted. Don't buy from Nissan, buy from Phoenix Friction. Replaced the flywheel, rear main seal, clutch etc. If you have a Nissan manual tranny crawl under with a 1/4 drill bit and poke a hole in the 6:00 position in the bell housing. It should be clear. Other than that, the truck is by far the best 4 wheel drive vehicle I have driven. I go where others fear to go. Great hunting and off road vehicle. Yes, the 4 cyl is underpowered but I am not in a hurry going up hills. The engineer at Nissan who positioned the PCV valve (requires taking off most of the front engine components to change it) should be horsewhipped. Seems all the headliners during those years failed. I re-upholstered mine for about $50.00 plus added some middle supports which cured the sagging. I reduced the road noise by adding sound deadner in the doors and behind the headlines. 50% reduction in road noise.
