Used 1998 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

I bought this truck from a Nissan Service Tech. with 35,000 miles on it. Little did I know that he had put some Firestone recalled tires on it and I had a blowout at 60,00 miles. Tread was at 60%. Then clutch started acting up. I did the job myself after Nissan quoted $2200. When I dropped the tranny about 2 quarts of water poured out. Some genius on the assembly line completely sealed the bell housing. All the clutch components were rusted. Don't buy from Nissan, buy from Phoenix Friction. Replaced the flywheel, rear main seal, clutch etc. If you have a Nissan manual tranny crawl under with a 1/4 drill bit and poke a hole in the 6:00 position in the bell housing. It should be clear. Other than that, the truck is by far the best 4 wheel drive vehicle I have driven. I go where others fear to go. Great hunting and off road vehicle. Yes, the 4 cyl is underpowered but I am not in a hurry going up hills. The engineer at Nissan who positioned the PCV valve (requires taking off most of the front engine components to change it) should be horsewhipped. Seems all the headliners during those years failed. I re-upholstered mine for about $50.00 plus added some middle supports which cured the sagging. I reduced the road noise by adding sound deadner in the doors and behind the headlines. 50% reduction in road noise.

