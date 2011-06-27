Estimated values
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,669
|$4,071
|$5,096
|Clean
|$2,485
|$3,792
|$4,735
|Average
|$2,115
|$3,235
|$4,014
|Rough
|$1,746
|$2,678
|$3,294
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,612
|$5,120
|$6,229
|Clean
|$3,362
|$4,769
|$5,788
|Average
|$2,863
|$4,069
|$4,907
|Rough
|$2,363
|$3,368
|$4,026
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,391
|$4,815
|$5,864
|Clean
|$3,156
|$4,486
|$5,449
|Average
|$2,687
|$3,827
|$4,620
|Rough
|$2,218
|$3,168
|$3,791
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,652
|$3,810
|$4,661
|Clean
|$2,469
|$3,549
|$4,332
|Average
|$2,102
|$3,028
|$3,672
|Rough
|$1,735
|$2,506
|$3,013
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S Krom Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,677
|$5,161
|$6,255
|Clean
|$3,423
|$4,808
|$5,813
|Average
|$2,914
|$4,102
|$4,928
|Rough
|$2,405
|$3,395
|$4,043