Estimated values
1996 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,444
|$1,739
|Clean
|$795
|$1,268
|$1,527
|Average
|$569
|$915
|$1,101
|Rough
|$344
|$563
|$676
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,334
|$1,689
|Clean
|$604
|$1,172
|$1,482
|Average
|$432
|$846
|$1,069
|Rough
|$261
|$520
|$657
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,335
|$1,689
|Clean
|$602
|$1,172
|$1,482
|Average
|$431
|$846
|$1,069
|Rough
|$260
|$520
|$657
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$850
|$1,464
|$1,803
|Clean
|$744
|$1,285
|$1,582
|Average
|$533
|$928
|$1,142
|Rough
|$322
|$570
|$701