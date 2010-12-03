Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.65 Reviews
Report abuse
Chris,03/12/2010
My dad bought this truck and it has been absolutely amazing. We have loaded it WAY over it's rated capacities, both payload and towing, and it still took us through Jeep-only trails, through rivers and swamps, and other trails many trucks would deem "impassable." The truck has since been through an arson, sat for over a year, and started up immediately. Getting her back from the shop today! This truck has been beat to hell and taken every beating with a smile, asking for more. I couldn't ask for more from this truck. Currently at 180k, everything is still original except the clutch. Synchros starting to go out in 2nd gear (burnouts). Everything else works great!
Related Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2013
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2014
- Used Ferrari California T 2013
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2011
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid 2010
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2012
- Used Volvo XC70 2011
- Used Audi S6 2010
- Used BMW X5 M 2012
- Used Audi TT RS 2012
- Used Nissan Cube 2012
- Used Audi TT 2014
- Used Suzuki SX4 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2014
- Used Saab 9-5 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Reading PA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Mckinney TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Norfolk VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Columbus OH
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Fort Myers FL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Decatur GA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Garland TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse New York NY
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Stockton CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Buffalo NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2018 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013 Overland Park KS
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2015 Garden Grove CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020