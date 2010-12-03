Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup for Sale Near Me

Mighty Max Pickup Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup

4.65 Reviews
Will Not Die!
Chris,03/12/2010
My dad bought this truck and it has been absolutely amazing. We have loaded it WAY over it's rated capacities, both payload and towing, and it still took us through Jeep-only trails, through rivers and swamps, and other trails many trucks would deem "impassable." The truck has since been through an arson, sat for over a year, and started up immediately. Getting her back from the shop today! This truck has been beat to hell and taken every beating with a smile, asking for more. I couldn't ask for more from this truck. Currently at 180k, everything is still original except the clutch. Synchros starting to go out in 2nd gear (burnouts). Everything else works great!
