Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Consumer Reviews

Will Not Die! Chris , 03/12/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My dad bought this truck and it has been absolutely amazing. We have loaded it WAY over it's rated capacities, both payload and towing, and it still took us through Jeep-only trails, through rivers and swamps, and other trails many trucks would deem "impassable." The truck has since been through an arson, sat for over a year, and started up immediately. Getting her back from the shop today! This truck has been beat to hell and taken every beating with a smile, asking for more. I couldn't ask for more from this truck. Currently at 180k, everything is still original except the clutch. Synchros starting to go out in 2nd gear (burnouts). Everything else works great!

I called her Pearl cwalker , 10/05/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Right on, brothers! She was the best truck money could buy, and she'll never be replaced. I was the original owner of this 1990 white beauty, and to her accolade, she only left me sitting on the side of the road twice in all of our 211,000 miles. She didn't have much; no A/C, radio, power steering, or after 180,000 miles, a passenger side mirror... but she did have dignity and a sense of pride. Thanks Pearl!

Mighty Max 4WD arjays , 10/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Was the best vehicle of its type when we bought it - we tried them all on the same day. Continues to excel and be ultra-reliable. Still has original clutch, brakes, bearings, hoses, etc. Starts on first turn every day - wouldn't hesitate to take it anywhere. Even in Las Vegas heat, never runs hot. Will keep it forever.

Will Not Die Lovin_chevy , 02/06/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful My husband bought this truck for $200 because of a computer problem. After the quick fix, this truck is running like a champ, but...every liquid in this truck leaks: oil, water, gas, and brakes...BUT IT WONT DIE! And my husband isn't the 'nicest' to cars, he slams it into gear, hits the gas hard, etc. He's pretty much is trying to kill this truck. The odometer stopped working waaaay before he even got it and it read 241,000 miles. It has to be way over 300,000 and it will probably will outlast my truck. IT JUST WON'T DIE! Mitsubishi did something right when they made this truck. I have even tried to blow the little 2.4 motor up, but I just can't. This truck is a warrior! It's the best little beat up truck ever!