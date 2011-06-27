Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,975
|$2,815
|$3,316
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,591
|$3,053
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,142
|$2,526
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,693
|$2,000
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,423
|$3,447
|$4,059
|Clean
|$2,223
|$3,173
|$3,736
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,623
|$3,092
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,073
|$2,447
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,185
|$3,159
|$3,739
|Clean
|$2,005
|$2,907
|$3,443
|Average
|$1,646
|$2,404
|$2,849
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,900
|$2,255
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,560
|$3,585
|$4,197
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,299
|$3,864
|Average
|$1,928
|$2,728
|$3,197
|Rough
|$1,507
|$2,156
|$2,531
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,197
|$3,066
|$3,586
|Clean
|$2,016
|$2,821
|$3,301
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,333
|$2,732
|Rough
|$1,293
|$1,844
|$2,162
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$3,392
|$4,004
|Clean
|$2,172
|$3,122
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,783
|$2,581
|$3,050
|Rough
|$1,393
|$2,040
|$2,414
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,871
|$4,180
|$4,959
|Clean
|$2,635
|$3,847
|$4,566
|Average
|$2,163
|$3,180
|$3,778
|Rough
|$1,690
|$2,514
|$2,990
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,728
|$5,252
|$6,162
|Clean
|$3,422
|$4,834
|$5,673
|Average
|$2,808
|$3,996
|$4,694
|Rough
|$2,195
|$3,159
|$3,716
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$3,232
|$3,809
|Clean
|$2,079
|$2,974
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,706
|$2,459
|$2,901
|Rough
|$1,333
|$1,944
|$2,297
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 07/08 (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$2,613
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,877
|$2,405
|$2,720
|Average
|$1,541
|$1,988
|$2,251
|Rough
|$1,204
|$1,571
|$1,782
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 07/08 (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,444
|$3,463
|$4,071
|Clean
|$2,243
|$3,187
|$3,747
|Average
|$1,841
|$2,635
|$3,101
|Rough
|$1,439
|$2,082
|$2,455