  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1995 Mitsubishi Expo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mitsubishi Expo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,766
Used Expo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

This is the last year for the Expo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Expo.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car ever purchased in my life
1995 mitsubishi expo,09/12/2010
well, i cannot not say enough about this car, i still have it and will keep it until i can no longer buy parts for it , it is like new no one can believe its a 1995 model. everything on it is like new. when every one else is worried about buying gas i am not. i used to fill up for 13.00 dollars but now it cost me 22.00 and i can drive for 2 weeks . i would have liked my windows to have been factory tint. i also have a 2005 pt cruiser just bought it because it also is a 4 cylinder and good on gas. it is a expensive cruiser black rag top and it only has 12,000 miles on it. the person never drove it. its a 26,000 dollar car. i only paid 10,000 i would buy another mitsubishi expo again. thanks
1995 Mitsubishi Expo - Owned 9 years
lynn,11/04/2005
With regular maintenance through the years, this car has given great performance. There is nothing in the new car market that is the equivalent for size, gas mileage and multi-use design. The radio is the worst feature. It is beginning to be difficult to have repairs done as I am often told parts can only be obtained through the dealer and these are generally fairly expensive. I believe this car has many more drivable miles left in it and is worth a great deal more than the value given on this web site. I have replaced the transmission once at 122,000 miles. Traveling on long trips in this car has been a pleasure. It has substituted for a small truck many times.
BUILD MORE PLEASE
Pitxitxita,03/08/2004
I love this car - as it gets older, I am looking for a replacement. So far there is nothing like it on the market. I guess I have no choice but keep this one alive as long as possible and pray someone from the factory see this someday. I want - Cargo room, Gas mileage (20/29 for me) and fun to drive - this one has it all!
1995 Mitsubishi Expo
CPatch,03/30/2003
The best thing about the Expo was its design: a very compact 7 passenger vehicle with fold-down rear and middle row seats and 4 REAL doors. Nothing like this exists anymore, which is a shame. A 2.4 litre 4 cyl. coupled with a 4 speed auto gave it plenty of pep. I still get about 19mph in the city and 27-28 on the highway. These advantages overcame a number of shortcomings: brakes that wear out too fast, a poor turning radius, a strong tendency to understeer.
See all 6 reviews of the 1995 Mitsubishi Expo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mitsubishi Expo

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo Overview

The Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo is offered in the following submodels: Expo Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback 4WD, and 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mitsubishi Expos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mitsubishi Expo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo.

Can't find a used 1995 Mitsubishi Expos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Expo for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,999.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,483.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Expo for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,622.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mitsubishi Expo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Expo lease specials

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles