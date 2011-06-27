1995 Mitsubishi Expo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,766
Used Expo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
This is the last year for the Expo.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Expo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1995 mitsubishi expo,09/12/2010
well, i cannot not say enough about this car, i still have it and will keep it until i can no longer buy parts for it , it is like new no one can believe its a 1995 model. everything on it is like new. when every one else is worried about buying gas i am not. i used to fill up for 13.00 dollars but now it cost me 22.00 and i can drive for 2 weeks . i would have liked my windows to have been factory tint. i also have a 2005 pt cruiser just bought it because it also is a 4 cylinder and good on gas. it is a expensive cruiser black rag top and it only has 12,000 miles on it. the person never drove it. its a 26,000 dollar car. i only paid 10,000 i would buy another mitsubishi expo again. thanks
lynn,11/04/2005
With regular maintenance through the years, this car has given great performance. There is nothing in the new car market that is the equivalent for size, gas mileage and multi-use design. The radio is the worst feature. It is beginning to be difficult to have repairs done as I am often told parts can only be obtained through the dealer and these are generally fairly expensive. I believe this car has many more drivable miles left in it and is worth a great deal more than the value given on this web site. I have replaced the transmission once at 122,000 miles. Traveling on long trips in this car has been a pleasure. It has substituted for a small truck many times.
Pitxitxita,03/08/2004
I love this car - as it gets older, I am looking for a replacement. So far there is nothing like it on the market. I guess I have no choice but keep this one alive as long as possible and pray someone from the factory see this someday. I want - Cargo room, Gas mileage (20/29 for me) and fun to drive - this one has it all!
CPatch,03/30/2003
The best thing about the Expo was its design: a very compact 7 passenger vehicle with fold-down rear and middle row seats and 4 REAL doors. Nothing like this exists anymore, which is a shame. A 2.4 litre 4 cyl. coupled with a 4 speed auto gave it plenty of pep. I still get about 19mph in the city and 27-28 on the highway. These advantages overcame a number of shortcomings: brakes that wear out too fast, a poor turning radius, a strong tendency to understeer.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo features & specs
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Expo
Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019