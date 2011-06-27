  1. Home
1994 Mitsubishi Expo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Expo and LRV receive a driver airbag this year. Unfortunately, the Expo loses its uplevel SP model, but base models do receive better standard equipment as a result. LRVs are available only as two-wheel-drive models in 1994; the AWD has been axed. This is the last year for the Expo LRV, although it will live on as the Eagle Summit wagon.

Long Live the Expo!
Steelslinger74,04/18/2010
Bottom Line, my 94 Expo Lrv has 230,000 miles on it, and a cylinder leak down test showed that the motor still has 90% compression. Sixteen years, 230K no worries. Mitsubishi has won me over, and because of this used 94 Expo, I will ALWAYS have a Mitsubishi in my garage!
Wish I could find another!
Cristy,07/17/2002
My Expo has been fantastic! I bought this 1994 model in 1998 and have had it for 4 years. It is nearing 100,000 miles, and the only money (besides regular oil changes) that I have put into it was a month ago when I had new brakes. It has been running with original equipment for 8 years.
The Avocado
Kristen,06/24/2009
My favorite car EVER. Hands Down. And mine's in that funky, tree-frog-with-a- hint-of-nausea-green. It is excellent. I plan to take it to college with me next year, as it is a fun, low maintenance car.
Good bang for the buck
Tony,09/15/2010
Bought it used and the previous owner did not take care of it. It already has a new transmission and starter and it needs a new engine but don't have the money for it. It is very dependable as the car itself has over 200,000 miles on it. I think it would be a great starter car
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
