1994 Mitsubishi Expo Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The Expo and LRV receive a driver airbag this year. Unfortunately, the Expo loses its uplevel SP model, but base models do receive better standard equipment as a result. LRVs are available only as two-wheel-drive models in 1994; the AWD has been axed. This is the last year for the Expo LRV, although it will live on as the Eagle Summit wagon.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi Expo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Steelslinger74,04/18/2010
Bottom Line, my 94 Expo Lrv has 230,000 miles on it, and a cylinder leak down test showed that the motor still has 90% compression. Sixteen years, 230K no worries. Mitsubishi has won me over, and because of this used 94 Expo, I will ALWAYS have a Mitsubishi in my garage!
Cristy,07/17/2002
My Expo has been fantastic! I bought this 1994 model in 1998 and have had it for 4 years. It is nearing 100,000 miles, and the only money (besides regular oil changes) that I have put into it was a month ago when I had new brakes. It has been running with original equipment for 8 years.
Kristen,06/24/2009
My favorite car EVER. Hands Down. And mine's in that funky, tree-frog-with-a- hint-of-nausea-green. It is excellent. I plan to take it to college with me next year, as it is a fun, low maintenance car.
Tony,09/15/2010
Bought it used and the previous owner did not take care of it. It already has a new transmission and starter and it needs a new engine but don't have the money for it. It is very dependable as the car itself has over 200,000 miles on it. I think it would be a great starter car
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
