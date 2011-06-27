1992 Mitsubishi Expo Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Mitsubishi creates a van/station wagon hybrid. Designed to compete with everything from the Dodge Caravan to the Subaru Legacy wagon, the Expo seats seven while the Expo LRV seats five. Three models are available including a Sport all-wheel drive, a logical choice for residents of bad-weather states.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi Expo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Freddie the Courier,03/03/2002
COURIER/MESSENGER VEHICLE! Between 150-250 miles per day (60,000 MILES FIRST YEAR). Lots of maintenace and some repairs has kept it in great shape and it gets between 24-28 mpg (5-speed). Also the back seat easily is removed/replaced for CARGO OR PASSENGER NEEDS!
John T,11/20/2002
I bought it used. The only maintanence was clean ignition wires ($25), new sliding door mechanism ($400) and tune up ($300) over 3.5 years. Not bad for a 1992. Poor accleration and a noisy interior, but it did great in the snow and was simple to drive (an ice spot resulted in its retirement)
Docbob,11/23/2002
Purchased the car used in '96 with just under 200K miles. Now over 300K miles and still going strong. This car won't break, and believe me, I've tried. I'm shooting for 500,000 miles.
bigworld,02/08/2003
This is an odd duck when it comes to styling. It looks like a platypus if you look at it the right way. But if you're looking for a car that rides high, holds a huge amount of cargo and gets great mileage, consider this.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
