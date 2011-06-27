  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1992 Mitsubishi Expo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mitsubishi Expo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,764
Used Expo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Mitsubishi creates a van/station wagon hybrid. Designed to compete with everything from the Dodge Caravan to the Subaru Legacy wagon, the Expo seats seven while the Expo LRV seats five. Three models are available including a Sport all-wheel drive, a logical choice for residents of bad-weather states.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi Expo.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Has passed the test!
Freddie the Courier,03/03/2002
COURIER/MESSENGER VEHICLE! Between 150-250 miles per day (60,000 MILES FIRST YEAR). Lots of maintenace and some repairs has kept it in great shape and it gets between 24-28 mpg (5-speed). Also the back seat easily is removed/replaced for CARGO OR PASSENGER NEEDS!
A fun, reliable car
John T,11/20/2002
I bought it used. The only maintanence was clean ignition wires ($25), new sliding door mechanism ($400) and tune up ($300) over 3.5 years. Not bad for a 1992. Poor accleration and a noisy interior, but it did great in the snow and was simple to drive (an ice spot resulted in its retirement)
Great Car
Docbob,11/23/2002
Purchased the car used in '96 with just under 200K miles. Now over 300K miles and still going strong. This car won't break, and believe me, I've tried. I'm shooting for 500,000 miles.
Cool? No. But functional!
bigworld,02/08/2003
This is an odd duck when it comes to styling. It looks like a platypus if you look at it the right way. But if you're looking for a car that rides high, holds a huge amount of cargo and gets great mileage, consider this.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Mitsubishi Expo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mitsubishi Expo

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo Overview

The Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo is offered in the following submodels: Expo Hatchback. Available styles include LRV Sport 2dr Hatchback 4WD, SP 4dr Hatchback, LRV Sport 2dr Hatchback, SP 4dr Hatchback 4WD, and LRV 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mitsubishi Expos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mitsubishi Expo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo.

Can't find a used 1992 Mitsubishi Expos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Expo for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,153.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,277.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Expo for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,469.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,285.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mitsubishi Expo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Expo lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles