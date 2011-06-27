  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Expo
Overview
See Expo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Length177.0 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
See Expo Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles