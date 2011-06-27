1993 Mitsubishi Expo Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Mitsubishi increases the number of valves on the Expo's 2.4-liter engine, improving horsepower by 12 percent. Sport and AWD Sport Expo LRVs get the larger 2.4-liter engine found on the Expo. More equipment is now standard on the LRV Sport models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Expo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
demi-van,03/22/2004
Bought this baby right of the lot brand new, 130,000 miles and still ticking. Burns a little more oil than it used to but what do you expect after so many miles. Under any conditions the AWD system is awesome. The 136hp engine has lots of power and has good gas milage. Its too bad they stopped making this one.
Zachneed,03/30/2002
This has been an extremely reliable vehicle. It currently has 131,000 miles on it. No squeaks, rattles, smoke, or hesitation. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a reliable, fuel efficient, fun to drive vehicle.
BobMitsubishiLover,03/27/2002
This car is very nice. I love it!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
