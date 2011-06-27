  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1993 Mitsubishi Expo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mitsubishi Expo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,764
Used Expo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Mitsubishi increases the number of valves on the Expo's 2.4-liter engine, improving horsepower by 12 percent. Sport and AWD Sport Expo LRVs get the larger 2.4-liter engine found on the Expo. More equipment is now standard on the LRV Sport models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Expo.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

DEMI VAN
demi-van,03/22/2004
Bought this baby right of the lot brand new, 130,000 miles and still ticking. Burns a little more oil than it used to but what do you expect after so many miles. Under any conditions the AWD system is awesome. The 136hp engine has lots of power and has good gas milage. Its too bad they stopped making this one.
93 Mitsu Expo A.K.A. "The Egg"
Zachneed,03/30/2002
This has been an extremely reliable vehicle. It currently has 131,000 miles on it. No squeaks, rattles, smoke, or hesitation. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a reliable, fuel efficient, fun to drive vehicle.
Nice little car
BobMitsubishiLover,03/27/2002
This car is very nice. I love it!
See all 3 reviews of the 1993 Mitsubishi Expo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mitsubishi Expo

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo Overview

The Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo is offered in the following submodels: Expo Hatchback. Available styles include LRV Sport 2dr Hatchback, SP 4dr Hatchback, SP 4dr Hatchback 4WD, 4dr Hatchback, LRV 2dr Hatchback 4WD, 4dr Hatchback 4WD, and LRV 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mitsubishi Expos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mitsubishi Expo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo.

Can't find a used 1993 Mitsubishi Expos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Expo for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,126.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,023.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Expo for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,029.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mitsubishi Expo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Expo lease specials

Related Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles