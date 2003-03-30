  1. Home
1992 Mitsubishi Expo 4 Dr SP Hatchback
(6)

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1995 Highlights

This is the last year for the Expo.
Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Expo.

5 star reviews: 83%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best car ever purchased in my life
1995 mitsubishi expo,

well, i cannot not say enough about this car, i still have it and will keep it until i can no longer buy parts for it , it is like new no one can believe its a 1995 model. everything on it is like new. when every one else is worried about buying gas i am not. i used to fill up for 13.00 dollars but now it cost me 22.00 and i can drive for 2 weeks . i would have liked my windows to have been factory tint. i also have a 2005 pt cruiser just bought it because it also is a 4 cylinder and good on gas. it is a expensive cruiser black rag top and it only has 12,000 miles on it. the person never drove it. its a 26,000 dollar car. i only paid 10,000 i would buy another mitsubishi expo again. thanks

4.875 out of 5 stars, 1995 Mitsubishi Expo - Owned 9 years
lynn,

With regular maintenance through the years, this car has given great performance. There is nothing in the new car market that is the equivalent for size, gas mileage and multi-use design. The radio is the worst feature. It is beginning to be difficult to have repairs done as I am often told parts can only be obtained through the dealer and these are generally fairly expensive. I believe this car has many more drivable miles left in it and is worth a great deal more than the value given on this web site. I have replaced the transmission once at 122,000 miles. Traveling on long trips in this car has been a pleasure. It has substituted for a small truck many times.

4.875 out of 5 stars, BUILD MORE PLEASE
Pitxitxita,

I love this car - as it gets older, I am looking for a replacement. So far there is nothing like it on the market. I guess I have no choice but keep this one alive as long as possible and pray someone from the factory see this someday. I want - Cargo room, Gas mileage (20/29 for me) and fun to drive - this one has it all!

4.375 out of 5 stars, 1995 Mitsubishi Expo
CPatch,

The best thing about the Expo was its design: a very compact 7 passenger vehicle with fold-down rear and middle row seats and 4 REAL doors. Nothing like this exists anymore, which is a shame. A 2.4 litre 4 cyl. coupled with a 4 speed auto gave it plenty of pep. I still get about 19mph in the city and 27-28 on the highway. These advantages overcame a number of shortcomings: brakes that wear out too fast, a poor turning radius, a strong tendency to understeer.

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Hatchback 4WD features & specs
4dr Hatchback 4WD
N/A
MPG 17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
4dr Hatchback features & specs
4dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
    Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo Overview

    The Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo is offered in the following submodels: Expo Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback 4WD, and 4dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1995 Mitsubishi Expo?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Mitsubishi Expo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Expo 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Expo.

