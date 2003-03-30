Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo
well, i cannot not say enough about this car, i still have it and will keep it until i can no longer buy parts for it , it is like new no one can believe its a 1995 model. everything on it is like new. when every one else is worried about buying gas i am not. i used to fill up for 13.00 dollars but now it cost me 22.00 and i can drive for 2 weeks . i would have liked my windows to have been factory tint. i also have a 2005 pt cruiser just bought it because it also is a 4 cylinder and good on gas. it is a expensive cruiser black rag top and it only has 12,000 miles on it. the person never drove it. its a 26,000 dollar car. i only paid 10,000 i would buy another mitsubishi expo again. thanks
With regular maintenance through the years, this car has given great performance. There is nothing in the new car market that is the equivalent for size, gas mileage and multi-use design. The radio is the worst feature. It is beginning to be difficult to have repairs done as I am often told parts can only be obtained through the dealer and these are generally fairly expensive. I believe this car has many more drivable miles left in it and is worth a great deal more than the value given on this web site. I have replaced the transmission once at 122,000 miles. Traveling on long trips in this car has been a pleasure. It has substituted for a small truck many times.
I love this car - as it gets older, I am looking for a replacement. So far there is nothing like it on the market. I guess I have no choice but keep this one alive as long as possible and pray someone from the factory see this someday. I want - Cargo room, Gas mileage (20/29 for me) and fun to drive - this one has it all!
The best thing about the Expo was its design: a very compact 7 passenger vehicle with fold-down rear and middle row seats and 4 REAL doors. Nothing like this exists anymore, which is a shame. A 2.4 litre 4 cyl. coupled with a 4 speed auto gave it plenty of pep. I still get about 19mph in the city and 27-28 on the highway. These advantages overcame a number of shortcomings: brakes that wear out too fast, a poor turning radius, a strong tendency to understeer.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|136 hp @ 5500 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|136 hp @ 5500 rpm
The Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo is offered in the following submodels: Expo Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback 4WD, and 4dr Hatchback.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mitsubishi Expo for sale near.
