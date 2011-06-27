Estimated values
2009 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,165
|$5,448
|$6,225
|Clean
|$3,920
|$5,120
|$5,840
|Average
|$3,429
|$4,462
|$5,069
|Rough
|$2,939
|$3,805
|$4,298
Estimated values
2009 Buick Enclave CXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,891
|$6,364
|$7,257
|Clean
|$4,603
|$5,980
|$6,807
|Average
|$4,027
|$5,212
|$5,909
|Rough
|$3,451
|$4,444
|$5,010
Estimated values
2009 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,533
|$6,031
|$6,938
|Clean
|$4,266
|$5,667
|$6,509
|Average
|$3,733
|$4,939
|$5,650
|Rough
|$3,199
|$4,211
|$4,790
Estimated values
2009 Buick Enclave CXL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,689
|$6,172
|$7,069
|Clean
|$4,413
|$5,800
|$6,632
|Average
|$3,861
|$5,055
|$5,756
|Rough
|$3,309
|$4,310
|$4,881