Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Ciera SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,785
|$2,070
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,574
|$1,825
|Average
|$810
|$1,152
|$1,336
|Rough
|$505
|$730
|$847
Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Ciera SL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$1,923
|$2,216
|Clean
|$1,228
|$1,696
|$1,954
|Average
|$892
|$1,241
|$1,430
|Rough
|$556
|$786
|$906