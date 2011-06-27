Estimated values
1999 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,046
|$2,406
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,806
|$2,124
|Average
|$892
|$1,327
|$1,562
|Rough
|$560
|$848
|$999
Estimated values
1999 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$1,854
|$2,187
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,637
|$1,931
|Average
|$800
|$1,203
|$1,420
|Rough
|$503
|$769
|$908