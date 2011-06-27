Used 1996 Mercury Villager Consumer Reviews

Amazing Car! Anne , 10/16/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car back in 1996, and I have never had any problems with it! It served as a family (of 4 kids) car, and even with that destruction, it has survived, and it's still amazing! Of course we had a few problems throughout the years, but we never put more than $200 into it. Report Abuse

10 Years - No Regrets Rich Duffy , 04/12/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Owned the Villager for 10 years. Still drives and handles very well. Still in good condition after all of these years...no rust. I'd give it a 9 out of 10.

290,000 miles, going strong! GiGi , 09/19/2015 GS 3dr Cargo Minivan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This van has been past around our family since one of our family members bought it new in 96. Original everything. Cruise still works. All the amenities stiill function. Best vehicle I ever owned. Replaced normal wear items that is all. Great in snow. Performance Comfort Reliability

Nice but... Lin , 09/05/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought new...very dependable for many years but started breaking down constantly after 10 years and only 75K miles. Great for transporting small children and doing some light hauling. Middle and rear seats too heavy and hard to move. Window vent openers cheaply made and broke constantly even with little use. Engine OK but lacks punch, and transmission fine. Great visibility a plus. Rear A/C fan squeaked and emitted damp odor which dealer couldn't identify and fix.