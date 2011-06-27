Used 1996 Mercury Villager Consumer Reviews
Amazing Car!
I bought this car back in 1996, and I have never had any problems with it! It served as a family (of 4 kids) car, and even with that destruction, it has survived, and it's still amazing! Of course we had a few problems throughout the years, but we never put more than $200 into it.
10 Years - No Regrets
Owned the Villager for 10 years. Still drives and handles very well. Still in good condition after all of these years...no rust. I'd give it a 9 out of 10.
290,000 miles, going strong!
This van has been past around our family since one of our family members bought it new in 96. Original everything. Cruise still works. All the amenities stiill function. Best vehicle I ever owned. Replaced normal wear items that is all. Great in snow.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Nice but...
Bought new...very dependable for many years but started breaking down constantly after 10 years and only 75K miles. Great for transporting small children and doing some light hauling. Middle and rear seats too heavy and hard to move. Window vent openers cheaply made and broke constantly even with little use. Engine OK but lacks punch, and transmission fine. Great visibility a plus. Rear A/C fan squeaked and emitted damp odor which dealer couldn't identify and fix.
Good Van
We bought the van used with 37K miles in 1998. Have been driving it for 6 years and it is still running strong. Van has been very reliable despite a few problems. Problems include door locks locking automatically, rear air blower went out, and oxygen sensor had to be replaced. It has lots of interior room and is flexible despite the middle seat being difficult to remove (rear seat slides up to create extra trunk space).
Sponsored cars related to the Villager
Related Used 1996 Mercury Villager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner