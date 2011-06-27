Estimated values
1996 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$922
|$1,537
|$1,840
|Clean
|$840
|$1,401
|$1,684
|Average
|$676
|$1,128
|$1,371
|Rough
|$513
|$855
|$1,058
Estimated values
1996 Mercury Villager Nautica 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,127
|$1,751
|$2,056
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,596
|$1,881
|Average
|$826
|$1,285
|$1,531
|Rough
|$626
|$974
|$1,182
Estimated values
1996 Mercury Villager LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,020
|$1,673
|$1,996
|Clean
|$929
|$1,525
|$1,826
|Average
|$748
|$1,227
|$1,487
|Rough
|$567
|$930
|$1,147
