  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Villager
  4. Used 1996 Mercury Villager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mercury Villager Nautica Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Villager
Overview
See Villager Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity126 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.
Curb weight3815 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
See Villager Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mercury Villager Nautica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles