Used 1999 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews
1999 Mercury Mountaineer
The Mercury Mountaineer for the 1999 model year is a solid, fairly luxurious SUV entry from Ford Motor Company's Mercury division. The 5.0 L V8 is a gas-guzzler that despite only putting out 215 HP propels the nearly 4500-pound car well. The interior quality is fairly formidable, though its aesthetics are lacking. The cargo room of the Mountaineer allows it to function as the ideal vehicle to carry baseball, golf, or sporting equipment. The car is extremely reliable, far more so than the current mid-size SUV slate Ford offers. The fifteen-inch chrome wheels are aesthetically-pleasing as is the car's grille which sets it apart from its Ford Explorer sibling.
Reliable and strong
My family purchased this vehicle in mid 2001 with about 40,000 miles on it. It's now sitting at 261,983 with no issues from the engine or trans. As a work vehicle, we had about 1,400 pounds in the back at all times, and it had no trouble hauling that. The AWD functions great, and with a chip to synchronize it, every wheel pulls the same no matter what. Traction is great, and even feels like it grips better in slightly wet conditions than dry. The interior has worn well for what we used it for, with the only major spot being the center console armrest having a hole worn in the cushioning. The radio works great, with better reception than our 05 Towncar. All in all its the most reliable vehicle my family has ever had, with parts lasting far longer than expected, like a fuel pump going for 250k miles, or an alternator going for 260k. Engine and trans are still strong, despite the overweight driving. Gas mileage is on the low side, but the stubbornness more than makes up for it in my eyes. Even overheating to lock down after a hose broke didn't slow it down. And update in Feb 2018. We still have it, and with even more abuse, including driving hot due to a radiator failure, it is still going strong at 300k miles. I would still recommend the Mercury Mountaineer to anyone looking for a used SUV. Update Feb 2020. It has been sold to a family friend, still going strong! It looks a little worse for wear as a dedicated work truck, but is still as reliable as ever. The Ford 5.0 is truly one of the best engines around. August 2020 update, since Edmunds wanted one. Still strong, though the work has taken it's toll on the interior plastics. Cannot complain one bit since it took over 300,000 miles for work to wear it down!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My favorite vehicle
I love this SUV. Bought it new, have over 170,000 miles on it and hope to get another 170,000 miles out of it. The 302 V8 does and pulls everything I ask it to. This SUV still turns heads and get compliments on it after 10 years of owning it. I also drive a Jeep Commander. For snow I still prefer the Mountaineer. Had the shocks replaced a month ago and ride is very stiff now. Hope it will smooth out with a little more miles on them.
crud
bought our 99 mountaineer about 3yrs ago had nothing but problems since within 6 months the number five injector started fouling repaired dont no how many times and it still fouled.every time time it goes for inspection it needs at least 400 dollars of repair.now just replaced upper ball joint and sway bar now the tire keeps wobbling. i hate this car want it gone thank god it's the wife's.
Very Reliable
I bought it at 32K miles and now it has 107K miles. Very reliable. The all-wheel-drive feature handles superbly in snow, ice, and rain. ABS is top-notch. Nice V8 power. The sound system and cruise controls on the steering wheel are an excellent touch. My only complaints have been a seat belt that pulls too tight, spotty FM reception about 25 miles outside Nashville city limits, and a rear-windshield wiper that never completely wipes the back glass.
Sponsored cars related to the Mountaineer
Related Used 1999 Mercury Mountaineer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons