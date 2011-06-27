Used 1999 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews

James L. , 02/08/2016 4dr SUV

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My family purchased this vehicle in mid 2001 with about 40,000 miles on it. It's now sitting at 261,983 with no issues from the engine or trans. As a work vehicle, we had about 1,400 pounds in the back at all times, and it had no trouble hauling that. The AWD functions great, and with a chip to synchronize it, every wheel pulls the same no matter what. Traction is great, and even feels like it grips better in slightly wet conditions than dry. The interior has worn well for what we used it for, with the only major spot being the center console armrest having a hole worn in the cushioning. The radio works great, with better reception than our 05 Towncar. All in all its the most reliable vehicle my family has ever had, with parts lasting far longer than expected, like a fuel pump going for 250k miles, or an alternator going for 260k. Engine and trans are still strong, despite the overweight driving. Gas mileage is on the low side, but the stubbornness more than makes up for it in my eyes. Even overheating to lock down after a hose broke didn't slow it down. And update in Feb 2018. We still have it, and with even more abuse, including driving hot due to a radiator failure, it is still going strong at 300k miles. I would still recommend the Mercury Mountaineer to anyone looking for a used SUV. Update Feb 2020. It has been sold to a family friend, still going strong! It looks a little worse for wear as a dedicated work truck, but is still as reliable as ever. The Ford 5.0 is truly one of the best engines around. August 2020 update, since Edmunds wanted one. Still strong, though the work has taken it's toll on the interior plastics. Cannot complain one bit since it took over 300,000 miles for work to wear it down!