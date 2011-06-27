  1. Home
Used 1999 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Mountaineer
4.2
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1999 Mercury Mountaineer

BigTime, 08/26/2008
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

The Mercury Mountaineer for the 1999 model year is a solid, fairly luxurious SUV entry from Ford Motor Company's Mercury division. The 5.0 L V8 is a gas-guzzler that despite only putting out 215 HP propels the nearly 4500-pound car well. The interior quality is fairly formidable, though its aesthetics are lacking. The cargo room of the Mountaineer allows it to function as the ideal vehicle to carry baseball, golf, or sporting equipment. The car is extremely reliable, far more so than the current mid-size SUV slate Ford offers. The fifteen-inch chrome wheels are aesthetically-pleasing as is the car's grille which sets it apart from its Ford Explorer sibling.

Reliable and strong

James L., 02/08/2016
4dr SUV
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My family purchased this vehicle in mid 2001 with about 40,000 miles on it. It's now sitting at 261,983 with no issues from the engine or trans. As a work vehicle, we had about 1,400 pounds in the back at all times, and it had no trouble hauling that. The AWD functions great, and with a chip to synchronize it, every wheel pulls the same no matter what. Traction is great, and even feels like it grips better in slightly wet conditions than dry. The interior has worn well for what we used it for, with the only major spot being the center console armrest having a hole worn in the cushioning. The radio works great, with better reception than our 05 Towncar. All in all its the most reliable vehicle my family has ever had, with parts lasting far longer than expected, like a fuel pump going for 250k miles, or an alternator going for 260k. Engine and trans are still strong, despite the overweight driving. Gas mileage is on the low side, but the stubbornness more than makes up for it in my eyes. Even overheating to lock down after a hose broke didn't slow it down. And update in Feb 2018. We still have it, and with even more abuse, including driving hot due to a radiator failure, it is still going strong at 300k miles. I would still recommend the Mercury Mountaineer to anyone looking for a used SUV. Update Feb 2020. It has been sold to a family friend, still going strong! It looks a little worse for wear as a dedicated work truck, but is still as reliable as ever. The Ford 5.0 is truly one of the best engines around. August 2020 update, since Edmunds wanted one. Still strong, though the work has taken it's toll on the interior plastics. Cannot complain one bit since it took over 300,000 miles for work to wear it down!

My favorite vehicle

RWH, 11/12/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this SUV. Bought it new, have over 170,000 miles on it and hope to get another 170,000 miles out of it. The 302 V8 does and pulls everything I ask it to. This SUV still turns heads and get compliments on it after 10 years of owning it. I also drive a Jeep Commander. For snow I still prefer the Mountaineer. Had the shocks replaced a month ago and ride is very stiff now. Hope it will smooth out with a little more miles on them.

crud

sorbain, 01/26/2010
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

bought our 99 mountaineer about 3yrs ago had nothing but problems since within 6 months the number five injector started fouling repaired dont no how many times and it still fouled.every time time it goes for inspection it needs at least 400 dollars of repair.now just replaced upper ball joint and sway bar now the tire keeps wobbling. i hate this car want it gone thank god it's the wife's.

Very Reliable

Edward, 08/17/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought it at 32K miles and now it has 107K miles. Very reliable. The all-wheel-drive feature handles superbly in snow, ice, and rain. ABS is top-notch. Nice V8 power. The sound system and cruise controls on the steering wheel are an excellent touch. My only complaints have been a seat belt that pulls too tight, spotty FM reception about 25 miles outside Nashville city limits, and a rear-windshield wiper that never completely wipes the back glass.

