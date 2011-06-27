Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Consumer Reviews
Love My Mariner
Having had a full size SUV, I like the more nimble, smaller Mariner. It is easy to maneuver, peppy, and fuel efficient. I have the rear sensor and heated seats plus keyless entry....what more could I ask for?
Great Small SUV
I had been considering the Mariner for about six months now, comparing it intensly to the Ford Escape and the Honda CR-V. But then my son had said he stopped by our local Lincoln Mercury dealer and said they had one fully loaded V-6 with AWD left. AS it turned out, I bought the car the next day. Great Handling SUV, handles much like a car and is easier to maneuver in parking than my Chevrolet Impala. The interior is very tastefully done and I love the 6-disc CD Changer and the Audiophile sound system. Rides very comfortably and the V-6 is deceptively fast. You quickly find yourself speeding in this vehicle mostly because the engine doesn't rev that hard to get up to speed.
Fun to Drive
I love the truly keyless entry where you cannot lock yourself out of the car. It has great pickup when entering traffic. I also like sitting higher than my previous SW.
Noises
Nice little SUV to drive but the road noise gets on my nerves. Dealer tried new tires but they did little or nothing to help the problem. Also was surprised at the disappointing mileage. The readout states 19.5 mpg while city driving but the gas tank sure seems to empty fast.
First SUV and love it
Its my first SUV and I think I made the right choice. We looked at alot and ended up choosing the Mercury. I love it. I've only had it 2 months but we had alot of snow in those 2 months and it handles great. Which is one of the reasons I wanted 4WD. I haven't had any problems at all with the vehicle.
