Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,469
|$3,507
|$4,085
|Clean
|$2,291
|$3,249
|$3,777
|Average
|$1,933
|$2,732
|$3,163
|Rough
|$1,576
|$2,215
|$2,549
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,259
|$3,087
|$3,549
|Clean
|$2,096
|$2,860
|$3,282
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,405
|$2,748
|Rough
|$1,442
|$1,950
|$2,214
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,072
|$2,869
|$3,314
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,658
|$3,065
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,235
|$2,566
|Rough
|$1,323
|$1,813
|$2,068
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$3,005
|$3,457
|Clean
|$2,032
|$2,783
|$3,197
|Average
|$1,715
|$2,341
|$2,677
|Rough
|$1,398
|$1,898
|$2,157
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,393
|$3,259
|$3,741
|Clean
|$2,220
|$3,019
|$3,460
|Average
|$1,874
|$2,539
|$2,897
|Rough
|$1,527
|$2,059
|$2,334
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,144
|$2,957
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,989
|$2,739
|$3,155
|Average
|$1,679
|$2,304
|$2,641
|Rough
|$1,368
|$1,868
|$2,128