2007 Mercury Mariner Value

Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,469$3,507$4,085
Clean$2,291$3,249$3,777
Average$1,933$2,732$3,163
Rough$1,576$2,215$2,549
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,259$3,087$3,549
Clean$2,096$2,860$3,282
Average$1,769$2,405$2,748
Rough$1,442$1,950$2,214
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,072$2,869$3,314
Clean$1,922$2,658$3,065
Average$1,623$2,235$2,566
Rough$1,323$1,813$2,068
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,191$3,005$3,457
Clean$2,032$2,783$3,197
Average$1,715$2,341$2,677
Rough$1,398$1,898$2,157
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,393$3,259$3,741
Clean$2,220$3,019$3,460
Average$1,874$2,539$2,897
Rough$1,527$2,059$2,334
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,144$2,957$3,411
Clean$1,989$2,739$3,155
Average$1,679$2,304$2,641
Rough$1,368$1,868$2,128
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Mercury Mariner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mercury Mariner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,922 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,658 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
