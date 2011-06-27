Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Consumer Reviews

It's a great car! Jerry Keidel , 11/25/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We've had our Mariner Hybrid for a month and absolutely love it. It rides smoothly and has plenty of pep. We get 35 MPG in all-around driving, including a fair amount of expressway. Another plus is that the car encourages good driving habits by performing best with gradual acceleration and braking. It is a great car that has exceeded our high expectations. Report Abuse

I love this SUV! Bob , 01/07/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had my new 2010 Mariner Hybrid now for a couple of weeks and I have absolutely no buyer's remorse whatsoever! I love it! I'm averaging close to 34mpg (highway and street combined). The ride is smooth, great visibility, love the NAV system and sync features. "So far" ... worth every penny I spent for it! Report Abuse