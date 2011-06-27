  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Mariner Hybrid
5.0
3 reviews
It's a great car!

Jerry Keidel, 11/25/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We've had our Mariner Hybrid for a month and absolutely love it. It rides smoothly and has plenty of pep. We get 35 MPG in all-around driving, including a fair amount of expressway. Another plus is that the car encourages good driving habits by performing best with gradual acceleration and braking. It is a great car that has exceeded our high expectations.

I love this SUV!

Bob, 01/07/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had my new 2010 Mariner Hybrid now for a couple of weeks and I have absolutely no buyer's remorse whatsoever! I love it! I'm averaging close to 34mpg (highway and street combined). The ride is smooth, great visibility, love the NAV system and sync features. "So far" ... worth every penny I spent for it!

I was surprised

Tim, 03/24/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had my 2010 awd mariner hybrid for a few weeks now and am very impressed with its drivability. I did not expect the electronic boost of the engine under hard acceleration. It gives the feel of a V6 out of a 4. Interior room and quality is great, very classy design.

