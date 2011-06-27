Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Consumer Reviews
It's a great car!
We've had our Mariner Hybrid for a month and absolutely love it. It rides smoothly and has plenty of pep. We get 35 MPG in all-around driving, including a fair amount of expressway. Another plus is that the car encourages good driving habits by performing best with gradual acceleration and braking. It is a great car that has exceeded our high expectations.
I love this SUV!
I've had my new 2010 Mariner Hybrid now for a couple of weeks and I have absolutely no buyer's remorse whatsoever! I love it! I'm averaging close to 34mpg (highway and street combined). The ride is smooth, great visibility, love the NAV system and sync features. "So far" ... worth every penny I spent for it!
I was surprised
I've had my 2010 awd mariner hybrid for a few weeks now and am very impressed with its drivability. I did not expect the electronic boost of the engine under hard acceleration. It gives the feel of a V6 out of a 4. Interior room and quality is great, very classy design.
Sponsored cars related to the Mariner Hybrid
Related Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles