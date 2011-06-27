Used 2000 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews

Great, Reliable, Affordable david689 , 01/26/2015 V6 2dr Coupe 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I drive my Cougar every day, 60 miles each way almost with no problems. Gets pretty good mpg. Sporty and safe, the Cougar is the best of both worlds. Not too roomy inside but that's expected. Report Abuse

Like other reviewers, loved this car...at first... ms__brown , 08/22/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my Coug in 2004 with 50,000 miles on it. I've had minimal mechanical "failures" but many mechanical problems. The headlights dim a lot and if I have the wipers, headlights and stereo on at the same time, it dies. Sunroof never worked. The car won't start for an hour after it's been running in more than 90 degree heat, but the thing ALWAYS starts in the winter, even if it's 70 below (bought in ND and never used a block heater). It now has 116,000 miles (I don't drive a lot) and it needs a new suspension, shocks, struts, etc. I recently replaced the front tie rod so I wouldn't die. Shaky after 65 mph. Not kid friendly. No hooks for child seat in the back, so trading. Report Abuse

Dont be fooled.. tcmommy , 01/27/2012 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car used as my very first car. It had 55k miles on it and I loved it at first. It now has 153k miles and I dont even feel safe driving it. At about 70k miles I had already gone through 1 alternator and 2 batteries. The car started shaking really bad and I needed to replace entire transmission. All in all, I've had to replace, many tires (more than usual), 4 alternators, 2..yes 2 transmissions, transmission and engine mounts, many batteries, the trunk no longer stays open on its own, check engine light will not go off, even though dealers have checked numerous times, lights have a film over them, and power window motor twice. It looks nice, breaks great, but just not worth it. Report Abuse

Wonderful Car Liz , 02/23/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just bought my Cougar last January, and I love it. It drives and handles great. I also learned that on long trips the gas mileage isn't as bad as you would think. I have drove it from North Carolina to Nevada with no problems. Now I am about to drive it from Nevada to Washington and so far the car seems like it has no problems this time, even after not being drove for 7 months. I just wish that the cup holders in the front were better. Besides that its a great car. Report Abuse