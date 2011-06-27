Used 2000 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews
Great, Reliable, Affordable
I drive my Cougar every day, 60 miles each way almost with no problems. Gets pretty good mpg. Sporty and safe, the Cougar is the best of both worlds. Not too roomy inside but that's expected.
Like other reviewers, loved this car...at first...
I bought my Coug in 2004 with 50,000 miles on it. I've had minimal mechanical "failures" but many mechanical problems. The headlights dim a lot and if I have the wipers, headlights and stereo on at the same time, it dies. Sunroof never worked. The car won't start for an hour after it's been running in more than 90 degree heat, but the thing ALWAYS starts in the winter, even if it's 70 below (bought in ND and never used a block heater). It now has 116,000 miles (I don't drive a lot) and it needs a new suspension, shocks, struts, etc. I recently replaced the front tie rod so I wouldn't die. Shaky after 65 mph. Not kid friendly. No hooks for child seat in the back, so trading.
Dont be fooled..
I bought this car used as my very first car. It had 55k miles on it and I loved it at first. It now has 153k miles and I dont even feel safe driving it. At about 70k miles I had already gone through 1 alternator and 2 batteries. The car started shaking really bad and I needed to replace entire transmission. All in all, I've had to replace, many tires (more than usual), 4 alternators, 2..yes 2 transmissions, transmission and engine mounts, many batteries, the trunk no longer stays open on its own, check engine light will not go off, even though dealers have checked numerous times, lights have a film over them, and power window motor twice. It looks nice, breaks great, but just not worth it.
Wonderful Car
I just bought my Cougar last January, and I love it. It drives and handles great. I also learned that on long trips the gas mileage isn't as bad as you would think. I have drove it from North Carolina to Nevada with no problems. Now I am about to drive it from Nevada to Washington and so far the car seems like it has no problems this time, even after not being drove for 7 months. I just wish that the cup holders in the front were better. Besides that its a great car.
Great Car
I got this car in apr 03 from an auction for 3k. well it had 97k miles on it then and it has 143k now and i've never had anything replaced. i did notice the hatch on the back likes to stick and the cup holder doesn't fit larger cups.. doesn't seem like that is worth complaining about tho. i think it is the "sports package" edition since it has everything on it i.e. moonroof, leather, electric seats, spoiler etc. i have traveled from Richmond to Miami and last summer stayed in Syracuse NY and drove down to Richmond VA just about every weekend for 3 months (yes a 7 hour drive!) and the car has never broken down or any problem what so ever! maybe i just got really lucky..
