Estimated values
2000 Mercury Cougar V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,617
|$2,317
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,057
|$2,401
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,537
|$1,794
|Rough
|$693
|$1,018
|$1,187
2000 Mercury Cougar I4 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,291
|$2,676
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,034
|$2,376
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,520
|$1,775
|Rough
|$685
|$1,007
|$1,174