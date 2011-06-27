  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Cougar
  4. Used 1995 Mercury Cougar
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Cougar
5(64%)4(36%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a review
See all Cougars for sale
List Price Estimate
$905 - $2,213
Used Cougar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car for 13 years!

grant, 08/19/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I owned a 1995 Mercury Cougar from August 1997 until August 2010. The car ran great for the entire time. Only parts I replaced were radiator, alternator, battery, brakes, air flow sensor - really just routine maintenance. Salt on Missouri roads led to some body rust in last few years. Burned/leaked a tiny bit of oil last few years. Gifted car to a friend and would guess they'll be able to drive it for another few years. Great car - would love to buy another one. Great motor, good power and smooth, decent mileage (especially for V8), sharp looking car. Relatively cheap to maintain - even with high miles. Sorry to let this go!

Report Abuse

Love my '95 V8 Cougar!

Teresa Arthur, 06/18/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I own a white, 1995 Cougar XR-7 - V8, of course! Bought her brand new, she is now over 15 yrs. old. She's had a few problems recently - but, man, she has been a GREAT car - I Love Her! And her looks are awesome! They changed the grill in '96, and that small change took the "great looks" factor down a few notches. It's amazing how a tiny change can effect the total look of a car. She has been a damn good car - best I've ever owned!! I wish they would bring her back - but looking EXACTLY like the '95 model - NO CHANGES on the exterior!! GO FORD!! (or Mercury - haha).

Report Abuse

Good value

V8 Man, 07/07/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought a V8 1995 Cougar slightly used in 1996. Overall, it has been a good car, though it has been pampered. I mostly keep it in the garage as a third car, and have averaged only 4500 miles per year. For a 2-door sedan, it is quite comfortable, though I would not want to be in the back seat during a long trip. Interior materials are good quality, exterior design is sexy, and trunk is reasonably spacious. The only problem I have found is a sub- standard transmission. I have had to change the fluid twice (in less than 60K miles) due to rough shifting between gears. I have never encountered this problem with any other car. Other than this annoyance, the car has been worth owning.

Report Abuse

Mercury Cougar

mau5, 04/01/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The best car ever made by Ford. I owned the V8. It was the combination of a sport and luxury car that didnt felt so tiny, but didnt felt so heavy, mantaining that balance and the suspesion was incredible, never , malfunctioneed, smooth yet powerful. Simply the best.

Report Abuse

Good car

sunnydaysahead, 02/17/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car in late 2008 and in the few months I have owned it everything has worked well. Always has started on the first try in the Wisconsin winter (we had 20 below actual temps for a couple of days and no problems and it is parked outside). Drives very nice. Gas mileage is not the best of course for this car as I get around 20mpg with mostly freeway miles. If you are looking for a sound cheaper, older car this one may work for you.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cougars for sale

Related Used 1995 Mercury Cougar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles