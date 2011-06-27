Used 1995 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews
Great car for 13 years!
I owned a 1995 Mercury Cougar from August 1997 until August 2010. The car ran great for the entire time. Only parts I replaced were radiator, alternator, battery, brakes, air flow sensor - really just routine maintenance. Salt on Missouri roads led to some body rust in last few years. Burned/leaked a tiny bit of oil last few years. Gifted car to a friend and would guess they'll be able to drive it for another few years. Great car - would love to buy another one. Great motor, good power and smooth, decent mileage (especially for V8), sharp looking car. Relatively cheap to maintain - even with high miles. Sorry to let this go!
Love my '95 V8 Cougar!
I own a white, 1995 Cougar XR-7 - V8, of course! Bought her brand new, she is now over 15 yrs. old. She's had a few problems recently - but, man, she has been a GREAT car - I Love Her! And her looks are awesome! They changed the grill in '96, and that small change took the "great looks" factor down a few notches. It's amazing how a tiny change can effect the total look of a car. She has been a damn good car - best I've ever owned!! I wish they would bring her back - but looking EXACTLY like the '95 model - NO CHANGES on the exterior!! GO FORD!! (or Mercury - haha).
Good value
I bought a V8 1995 Cougar slightly used in 1996. Overall, it has been a good car, though it has been pampered. I mostly keep it in the garage as a third car, and have averaged only 4500 miles per year. For a 2-door sedan, it is quite comfortable, though I would not want to be in the back seat during a long trip. Interior materials are good quality, exterior design is sexy, and trunk is reasonably spacious. The only problem I have found is a sub- standard transmission. I have had to change the fluid twice (in less than 60K miles) due to rough shifting between gears. I have never encountered this problem with any other car. Other than this annoyance, the car has been worth owning.
Mercury Cougar
The best car ever made by Ford. I owned the V8. It was the combination of a sport and luxury car that didnt felt so tiny, but didnt felt so heavy, mantaining that balance and the suspesion was incredible, never , malfunctioneed, smooth yet powerful. Simply the best.
Good car
Bought this car in late 2008 and in the few months I have owned it everything has worked well. Always has started on the first try in the Wisconsin winter (we had 20 below actual temps for a couple of days and no problems and it is parked outside). Drives very nice. Gas mileage is not the best of course for this car as I get around 20mpg with mostly freeway miles. If you are looking for a sound cheaper, older car this one may work for you.
