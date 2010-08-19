Used 1995 Mercury Cougar for Sale Near Me

I owned a 1995 Mercury Cougar from August 1997 until August 2010. The car ran great for the entire time. Only parts I replaced were radiator, alternator, battery, brakes, air flow sensor - really just routine maintenance. Salt on Missouri roads led to some body rust in last few years. Burned/leaked a tiny bit of oil last few years. Gifted car to a friend and would guess they'll be able to drive it for another few years. Great car - would love to buy another one. Great motor, good power and smooth, decent mileage (especially for V8), sharp looking car. Relatively cheap to maintain - even with high miles. Sorry to let this go!

Read more